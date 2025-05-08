BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8: KRAFTON India is back with a fresh set of limited-time redeem codes for BGMI, offering players a chance to unlock rare in-game items. These rewards are designed to add a personal flair to your loadout, whether it's exclusive outfits, weapon skins, or themed gear.

The codes are valid from April 22 to June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed only through BGMI's official website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Redeem codes: 1.CPZBZH3EG7QJ

2.CPZCZ6RHXAGR

3.CPZDZVVA5V8S

4.CPZEZ65EQ6UJ

5.CPZFZU4W5U49

6.CPZGZNVDGHJH

7.CPZHZJRN5B75

8.CPZIZNDE9T79

9.CPZJZB3M3WBS

10.CPZKZB9EUNCP

11.CPZLZN5M9SS4

12.CPZMZABFQ6WS

13.CQZBZFM49BGD

14.CQZCZ8FCK97W

15.CQZDZ4JMTC84

16.CQZEZXT95XJB

17.CQZFZ43SW34V

18.CQZGZTDES9SD

19.CQZHZASVXQW4

20.CQZIZC5DC84J

21.CQZJZMQ5E46E

22.CQZKZBADHA8N

23.CQZLZWE6VQ3X

24.CQZMZW9884TQ

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages

