Seoul [South Korea], October 29 (ANI): LG Energy Solution on Monday launched B.once, a new diagnostic service that evaluates the performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries, allowing users to check capacity, voltage and temperature in a single scan, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The report said, "The company said the service is designed to improve transparency and trust in used-EV transactions and auctions by providing reliable battery-health data."

Also Read | Bomb Threats Target South Superstars Rajinikanth and Dhanush's Chennai Homes; Police Confirm Hoax After Swift Search Operation - Details Inside.

The service offers two diagnostic modes, Quick Scan and Power Scan. The first checks the battery condition, while the latter provides analysis based on charging data. "The Quick Scan checks a battery's condition in under five minutes, while the Power Scan provides in-depth analysis using real charging data," the report said.

Results are visualized in a report format showing key information such as capacity, energy efficiency, cell deviation, charging history and degradation levels.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The report noted that all the diagnostics are linked through a dedicated mobile app. This enables dealers to analyze battery status via proprietary devices and present objective data to customers. The used-EV platform Revolt will adopt B.once later this month.

LG Energy Solution said it plans to expand its battery-lifecycle service business, building on experience supplying more than 8 billion cells for 15 million EVs since 2009.

Following the launch of B.Lifecare, a continuous battery-health service for existing EV owners, B.once completes the company's vision for end-to-end battery lifecycle management, from diagnostics to resale. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)