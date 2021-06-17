New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/SRV Media): India has witnessed a spike in the number of start-ups in the last few years and various elements have contributed positively to support this startup ecosystem. Many businesses have figured out the formula for success while others may seem to struggle with it.

Firstly, a business may feel stuck in finding the right marketing mix for their brand, which heavily includes Videos, Images, and other Audio-Visual content that defines a brand, its offerings, and what sets them apart from the rest. The second one could be the budget constraint for marketing and advertising purposes. That's where Life Inside Media can step in to help your brand with on-trend and result-driven films, videos, and other audio-visual content that help you make a mark and are light on your pocket too.

Life Inside Media doubles up as a production house and a video marketing agency. On one hand, Life Inside Media supports filmmakers bring their vision to life with technical and artistic support throughout the various stages of filmmaking. On the other, they help brands meet various objectives that help drive sales and create a positive brand image with strategic and aesthetic brand films, product videos, business and product photography, digital branding, service awareness videos, promotional content, and other requirements.

With their new website, Life Inside Media aims to simplify the process of finding the best output within their budgets for brands and filmmakers. With the well-thought inquiry function on the website, all one needs to do is enter the date, location, category, and budget and kickstart their journey towards visual storytelling for their brand.

Life Inside Media has been identified as the top video production company in Pune. They extend their services in film production that starts right from the conceptualization, script-writing, storyboarding, production, and finalizing the film on the editing table. Life Inside Media works on producing various lengths and formats of films that include short films, feature films, brand films, and web series.

The company also brings various creative solutions that help a brand or an organization amplify its visual recall value and overall customer experience, which includes: Photography, Video Marketing, 360-degree Virtual Reality Imaging and Videos, Aerial Photography, and the development of Augmented Reality apps and filters.

Life Inside has a strong national and international work portfolio that includes clients from the Power Generation sector, Banks, Service Industry, Medicine and healthcare sector, Hospitality industry, Manufacturing Industries, Food & Beverage industry, Automobile, Real-estate, Education, and Information Technology companies.

Amit Singh, Founder and Director of Life Inside Media says, "I believe what sets our work apart is the dedication of the team that shares the same vision and moves forward to match that vision. For every project that we take up, our motives remain the same - to bring out the best in every team member and the project - and that naturally adds up to create highly effective and original content."

Srijit Nayar, Co-Founder and CEO of Life Inside Media says, "We believe that visual content plays a very important role in a brand's success. With the result-driven images and videos that we create, we aim to make the power of video marketing more accessible to not only the established brands but also to small and medium scale businesses to give them the extra boost they deserve, especially during these tough times."

The Founder and Director of Life Inside Media, Amit Singh has over a decade of experience in filmmaking, video production, and Advertising. He brings in the artistic vision and execution adeptness to every content. Srijit Nayar, the Co-founded & CEO of Life Inside Media has over a decade of experience in business development and creating effective marketing strategies in diverse domains. He has been an important part of some of the top start-ups including Justdial, Tiny Owl, Opinio, Treebo Hotels, Mini, and few others.

With their latest initiative, Life Inside Media is extending a collaborative work opportunity to all actors, film and TV crew, voiceover artists, singers, storyboard artists, music composers, models, and everyone else willing to join hands with Life Inside Media to find fulfilling work in Film Production, Photography, and other formats of Audio-Visual content.

With their technically equipped studio space, LIME STUDIOS that is available to independent Filmmakers, Photographers, and Agencies looking to create eye-catching videos and images, Life Inside Media offers budget-friendly creative spaces along with technical support and expertise.

Life Inside Media enables its clients to grow their brands through the power of content, creativity, and strategy. They believe in combining insights and imagination to craft meaningful content, effective strategy, and quality communication, at the same time, help filmmakers bring their ideas and scripts to life in the form of films that moves their audience.

In a world of complexity, Life Inside Media offers simplicity through consistent and outstanding content, creates communications and experiences igniting business growth with your brand purpose at the core.

To know more visit Life Inside Media

To Join their Community Page Life Inside Media Community

