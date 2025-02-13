New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): LiftEd, an USD 18 million outcomes-based initiative, has helped 3.3 million children across 15+ states in India develop strong foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills.

This effort aligns with the Government of India's NIPUN Bharat Mission, which aims to ensure that every child achieves basic reading and math skills by 2026-27.

As the NIPUN Bharat Mission marks its fourth year, LiftEd, of which Reliance Foundation is a founding member, showcased its progress at the 'LiftEd: Making India NIPUN' event in New Delhi. The gathering brought together 175 education experts, policymakers, and private sector leaders to discuss strategies for improving foundational learning in India.

Economist and professor Karthik Muralidharan participated in a fireside chat, and experts shared solutions for strengthening India's education system.

LiftEd is supported by a consortium of partners, including the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Bridges Outcomes Partnerships, Maitri Trust, Atlassian, Standard Chartered Bank, and UBS Optimus Foundation. The British Asian Trust leads the program, with Central Square Foundation and Dalberg Advisors providing design and technical support.

Nita M Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, "Reliance Foundation is a proud founding member of LiftEd which aims to strengthen foundational learning for children in India. In two and a half years, LiftEd has reached 3.3 million children across the country. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative aligned with the Government's NIPUN Bharat Mission that aims to achieve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for all children in India's primary schools by 2026-27. Every child needs a strong learning journey and working together with the LiftEd consortium partners, it is our joint mission to make this dream a reality."

LiftEd strengthens India's education system through three key interventions. First the Development Impact Bond (DIB), it collaborates with state governments in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

It also focuses on training school administrators, improving teaching methods, and using data-driven learning assessments. Partners include Kaivalya Education Foundation, Language and Learning Foundation, Peepul, and Pratham Education Foundation.

The second EdTech Accelerator, it supports the development of technology-based learning solutions for children from low-income families. The partners include Chimple, Ei Mindspark, Rocket Learning, Sesame Workshop India, ThinkZone, and Top Parent.

The District Innovation Challenge, a state-level initiative that rewards districts for improving foundational learning outcomes.

LiftEd's data-driven approach has already influenced government decision-making. In the first year of the DIB program, 60% of block-level government meetings included discussions on FLN progress, leading to concrete actions in schools.

By bringing together civil society, government, and private sector partners, LiftEd is helping reshape India's education system and unlock the potential of millions of young learners. (ANI)

