New Delhi [India], August 2: LiHi Smart Batteries, a subsidiary of AKSI Aerospace Group, showcased its indigenously developed lithium battery solutions for drones at the 6th International Drone Expo held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The company's participation highlights its commitment to powering India's drone future through homegrown energy solutions built for Indian environments and mission requirements.

LiHi's advanced battery packs, available in various customized configurations, are designed to meet the growing needs of drone manufacturers across Agriculture, Surveillance, Industrial Solutions, Logistics, and Defense. At the core of LiHi's offering is its smart Battery Management System (BMS), which ensures Optimal charge distribution, Thermal safety, and Cell balancing--delivering Superior flight endurance, Performance consistency, and Operational safety.

"Imported battery systems are often not optimized for India's diverse climate and usage demands," said Praveena Kokrady, COO, LiHi Smart Batteries. "Our batteries are tested and proven to operate reliably in sub-zero conditions in Ladakh and dust-heavy environments of Rajasthan, which gives Indian drone OEMs a serious performance edge. That level of resilience is difficult to find in off-the-shelf foreign systems."

The push for self-reliance in the drone industry goes beyond final assembly. For India to be truly independent in unmanned aerial systems, it must build and own the critical subsystems--including batteries, BMS, motors, autopilots, and composite frames. LiHi's batteries are manufactured entirely at AKSI Aerospace's 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Hyderabad, offering full control over design, testing, and customization.

By replacing dependency on imported power systems, LiHi empowers Indian manufacturers to secure their supply chains, reduce costs, and comply with evolving defence procurement standards favoring indigenization.

"Battery and BMS systems are the nerve center of drone performance," said Pankaj Akula, Managing Director of AKSI Aerospace Group. "At AKSI, our vision is to develop all Critical drone Subsystems in-house--from power to flight control--so India's drone ecosystem can scale confidently and independently. LiHi is a key pillar of that mission."

As drone adoption accelerates across sectors, the role of reliable, locally engineered battery systems becomes more critical than ever. LiHi Smart Batteries is proud to power that change--one flight at a time.

