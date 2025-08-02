Limited Stalls Left at Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2025 South Asia's Premier Nutraceutical Trade Event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 2: India's nutraceutical industry is stepping confidently onto the global stage--and Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2025 is set to lead this movement as the region's largest and most focused nutraceutical platform. Taking place from 4th to 6th September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, this flagship initiative is curated by SHEFEXIL, under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Also Read | WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Match Card and Time in IST.

With over 90% of exhibition space already booked, this is a final opportunity for nutraceutical firms, Ayurveda product developers, ingredient suppliers, and allied sectors to participate in a high-impact global showcase.

Championing India's Nutraceutical AmbitionsIndia's stronghold in Ayurveda, botanical sciences, and clean-label nutrition is now gaining significant global traction. Titled "Inspiring India's Nutraceutical Mission," this expo will accelerate opportunities in exports, innovation, and cross-border partnerships.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Found 'Guilty' in Obscene Video and Rape Case: Former PM HD Deve Gowda's Grandson Sentenced to Life Imprisonment, INR 10 Lakh Fine Imposed.

Delegations from over 30 nations--including the USA, UAE, Canada, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, South Africa, Hong Kong, and EU countries--have confirmed attendance. For brands looking to scale globally, this is not merely an event--it's a launchpad to international markets.

Event HighlightsVenue: Hall 4, First Floor, Bharat Mandapam, New DelhiDates: 4th-6th September 2025Theme: Export Enablement | Global Buyer Linkages | Innovation Pitches | Industry DialoguesOrganiser: SHEFEXIL (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India)Supported by: Nutrify Today | HADSA | ENAC

Why Exhibit -- The Advantage of Early MoversThe exhibition floor is abuzz with renowned players like:- KSM-66 Ashwagandha- Sami-Sabinsa Group- Green Space Herbs- Arjuna Natural- Zeon Lifesciences- Umalaxmi Organics- Ambe Phytoextracts- Bio-gen Extracts- OmniActive- Chemiloids- Pellucid Lifesciences- IMCD, among others

These participants span herbal actives, dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceutical R&D.Early stall bookers have secured premium locations near key zones--B2B meeting arena, main stage, and dining area--ensuring high visibility and maximum footfall.

What Sets Bharat Nutraverse ApartThis isn't just another industry expo--it's a curated networking ecosystem. A dedicated B2B zone with 24 exclusive tables will host pre-scheduled buyer-seller meets with verified global trade buyers, sourcing managers, and export agencies.

Special experience zones include:- Speaker's Lounge -- Engage with influential thought leaders- Delegate Dining Zone -- Network over curated business meals- Innovation Stage -- Launch products, pitch ideas, and present whitepapers

If you're seeking export deals, distribution networks, JV prospects, or investment interest--this is where the industry converges.

Meet the Visionaries Driving the ConversationThe expo will feature powerful conference sessions led by a distinguished lineup of CXOs, international regulators, scientific experts, and policymakers.

Key topics include:- India's Nutraceutical Export Vision 2030- Future of Plant-Based Health Innovation- Navigating Global Regulatory & Compliance Pathways- Integrating Ayurveda with Modern Clinical Frameworks- Building Scalable, Investible Nutraceutical Enterprises

These tracks will enrich attendees with cutting-edge insights, market intelligence, and strategic foresight.

Organised with Unmatched Industry SupportBharat Nutraverse Expo 2025 is brought to you by SHEFEXIL (Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council), operating under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India.

Strategic partners include:- Nutrify Today - India's premier nutraceutical business platform- HADSA - Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association- ENAC - Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council

This official backing ensures a high-integrity platform with verified buyers, strong government engagement, and export facilitation support.

Who Should Exhibit?

Perfect for players across the wellness spectrum:

Standardized herbal extract manufacturers

Nutraceutical and supplement brands

Traditional medicine exporters

Ingredient traders & contract formulation firms

Functional food developers

Pharma-integrated wellness companies

R&D labs, food-tech innovators & biotech startups

Export promotion boards and industry associations

Why Your Brand Needs to Be Here

1. Export Business: Directly interact with qualified international buyers

2. Policy-Level Access: Stay aligned with national export missions

3. Brand Value: Enhance your positioning among top-tier global players

4. Investor Visibility: Attract interest from strategic investors and VCs

5. Marketing Momentum: Leverage media, PR, and digital buzz generated by SHEFEXIL

Time's Almost Up -- Final Few Stalls RemainingIf you're looking to elevate your presence in the global nutraceutical value chain, act now. Only a few high-visibility stalls are left. Be part of India's biggest wellness trade event -- where opportunity meets execution.

For Stall Booking & Participation:

Dr. Debjani Roy, Executive Director, SHEFEXIL

+91 9831131268

shefexil@gmail.com

www.shefexil.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)