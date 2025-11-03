VMPL

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3: With India's financial literacy rate still hovering near a dismal 27 per cent among adults (as per NCFE India), Little Future Founders is pioneering a movement to make financial education more accessible to all. Importantly, their approach is focused on seeding financial literacy at an early age, by engaging children across the country to money matters in an engaging and meaningful way.

Founded by Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, an award-winning edupreneur and bestselling children's author, selling over 40,000 copies, Little Future Founders has reimagined how financial concepts are taught -- through play, stories and exploration. The brand, already celebrated for its revolutionary financial literacy storybooks and math-based activity series, has now expanded to board games, puzzles and start-up kits designed to nurture entrepreneurial thinking and money sense in children with diverse learning styles.

Little Future Founders draws inspiration from Howard Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligences and Playway Learning to integrate different modes of learning. This ensures that every child can grasp essential financial concepts in their unique way. Many of these learning materials have been audited by the Early Childhood Association (ECA) and recognised for their educational quality and innovation. Further, a book series authored by Sonia was adjudged the Product of the Year 2025 by NielsenIQ in the innovation for children category.

Emphasising on the criticality of the programme, Sonia said: "Financial literacy should not be a privilege; it's a life skill. By making it fun, relatable and rooted in play, we hope to raise a generation that is confident, aware and capable of contributing to and thriving in India's status as a global financial superpower.

Looking ahead, Little Future Founders plans to regionalise its content in multiple Indian languages, which will help to expand its reach and make financial literacy a reality for every household. The team is also exploring collaborations with leading wealth management firms, educators and policymakers to integrate financial education into mainstream learning -- aligning with RBI and NCFE India's national vision for an empowered, financially literate India.

With its unique blend of creativity, purpose and pedagogy, Little Future Founders stands out as a thought leader redefining the future of financial learning. In doing so, they are actively shaping the future of India as a responsible, empowered and independent powerhouse.

