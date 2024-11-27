NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 27: LPU Online, the digital learning division of Lovely Professional University, has launched two new programs - Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Economics - in fully online mode after obtaining the go-ahead from UGC. These two programs add to the existing 10 online mode programs being offered by LPU under the UGC entitled category that include MBA with 9 specializations, MCA with 5 specializations, M.Sc. Mathematics, M.Com., M.A. English, M.A. Political Science, M.A. History, M.A. Sociology, BCA, and BA. Notably, the entitlement by the regulatory body to LPU is owing to its 27th Rank amongst all Universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 and NAAC A++ score of 3.68. UGC has also granted the status of Category 1 University with Grant of Graded Autonomy to LPU making it a part of a select few elite institutes of India. Admissions to all these online programs are open with the application deadline set for 10th November 2024.

Also Read | Central Government Says E-Daakhil Portal Rolled out Across India; to Soon Launch E-Jagriti.

With the introduction of new programs, LPU Online continues to cater to the growing demand for flexible, quality education accessible from anywhere in the world. The Online BBA program is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of core business concepts, making it suitable for individuals aiming for careers in management, entrepreneurship, and various business sectors. The M.Sc. (Economics) program offers advanced knowledge in economic theories and applications, positioning graduates for roles in economic analysis, policy-making, administration, and financial research.

In addition to equipping students with academic and professional knowledge and skills related to the respective disciplines, LPU Online programs also prepare students to be job-ready through its specially designed Professional Enhancement Program (PEP) and provide various placement opportunities to them in the form of frequent placement and paid internship drives by prominent recruiters.

Also Read | Divya Prabha Style File: 6 Times the 'All We Imagine As Light' Actress Made Fashion Statement in Stunning Western and Traditional Ensembles (View Pictures).

Recently, the University organized a successful placement drive at its campus for LPU Online and Distance Education students in collaboration with Aggarwal Toughened & Safety Glass, Bathinda, and their sister company, Aspire Solutions with a package offering up to 5.5 LPA. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from MBA students, with 12 candidates reaching the Group Discussion (GD) and 9 reaching the Personal Interview (PI) rounds. Four Online mode and one Distance Education mode students finally got the offer letters suiting their skills and experience. These students include Shama Fatima from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh),Simerpreet Kaur from Yamunanagar (Haryana); Gaurav Sadotra from Barnala; Ankush Rawal from Ludhiana - all from LPU Online Programs and LPU Distance Education student Jai Madaan from Jalandhar.

Speaking on the placement drive, Vikram Ahuja, General Manager at Aggarwal Toughened & Safety Glass, commented, "LPU Online and Distance Education students demonstrated strong communication and critical thinking skills, which are essential for our industry. We are delighted to have selected these candidates and are confident they will contribute meaningfully to our organization."

For more information on the newly launched programs and admissions, aspiring students can visit www.lpuonline.com or call 01824-520001.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)