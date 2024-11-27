Divya Prabha is a popular Indian actress who predominantly appears in Malayalam films. She has received several nominations and awards for her performances, and her act in the TV serial Eswaran Sakshiyayi won her the Kerala State Television Award. Her recent appearance in the film All We Imagine As Light has put the spotlight back on her. Divya is not just a talented actress; she is also a fashion enthusiast and trendsetter. One scroll through the actress’ social media feed, and her love for fashion is apparent. The actress is often seen in stylish dresses, chic skirts and tops, tailored pantsuits, elegant anarkalis, and gorgeous sarees. Here are six times she made a style statement in stunning western and traditional ensembles. ‘All We Imagine As Light’: Divya Prabha’s Nude Scene From Payal Kapadia’s Film Leaks Online, Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Social Media.

Divya keeps it cool and casual yet glamorous in a royal blue wraparound skirt featuring gathered detailing. She pairs it with a matching full-sleeve shirt and white sneakers. For a photoshoot, the actress glams it up in a shimmery black shirt and fitted trouser. She accessorises the look with chic boots. That’s not all! Divya serves ethnic elegance in a brown and gold salwar suit. She takes things a notch higher with a funky braided hairstyle and traditional jewellery. Divya brings the summer vibes in a chic mustard yellow halterneck dress. The midi flaunts her curves and makes for perfect vacation wear. Just when you thought things couldn’t get hotter, Divya slays in a black and white pantsuit. She oozes boss-babe vibes in the stylish outfit and captivates in a traditional Kasava white and gold saree paired with a bold red blouse. Divya completes each look with on-point hair and flawless makeup. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress Divya Prabha To Star in THIS Movie Next; From ‘Ariyippu’ to ‘Kayal,’ Here Are a Few Films of Hers You Shouldn’t Miss.

Oh-So-Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

Elegance With a Hint of Sparkle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

Vacay Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

Boss Babe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

Ethnic Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THOUSAND THREADS by SHILPA SELVARAJ (@thousandthreads.india)

Fashion lovers, take a leaf out of Divya’s lookbook. Whether it is for a formal event, a casual outing, a vacation style, or a festive look, Divya’s wardrobe is just the inspiration you need.

