Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): The buildings, factories and transportation infrastructure businesses of L&T Construction have secured a project from GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the construction of the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

The project cost is estimated to be in the Rs 2,500-5,000 crore range, the multinational company said in a release on Monday.

The project will initially be developed to handle 6 million passengers per year, with capacity to be further enhanced to a capacity of 12 MPA.

The key development works include cut and fill works, terminal works with airport systems, air traffic towers, airfield development works (3,800 metre South Runway, apron, taxiways, airfield ground lighting, fuel hydrant works and other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes, etc.), utilities and other support facilities.

Larsen & Toubro is presently executing the construction works of major airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in construction projects, manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries. (ANI)

