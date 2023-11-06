Pippa featuring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal roles, is a collaboration between RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. Notably, producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur are at the helm of this anticipated project, set to captivate audiences with its compelling depiction of historical valor and struggle.

Ishaan's portrayal of real-life war hero Captain Balram Mehta is a remarkable transformation, complete with military attire, authentic mannerisms, and an unwavering sense of patriotism. His performance promises to inspire and reveals a new facet of his acting prowess. Pippa Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film Recounts 1971 Indo-Pak War, Movie To Release On OTT (Watch Video).

Cast: Pippa is directed by Raja Menon. The movie feature Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. The movie is helmed producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Plot: Pippa tells the story of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. Named after the Russian amphibious war tank “PT-76”, which floats on water like an empty ‘pippa’ (tin) of ghee, the film traces Mehta's coming-of-age as he steps up to prove himself in a war to liberate Bangladesh.

Watch Pippa Trailer Here:

Release Date: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Pippa will release on November 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. Pippa Trailer Out! Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur’s Historical War Film Skips Theatrical Release; Set To Premiere on OTT (Watch Video).

