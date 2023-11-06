Raipur, November 5: Sitapur assembly constituency is situated in the Surguja district present in the northern region of the state of Chhattisgarh, which came into existence 22 years ago after separating from Madhya Pradesh and is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. The Sitapur constituency is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat. The Indian National Congress's Amarjeet Bhagat (e) is the sitting representative for the seat. Dantewada Election 2023: Congress Fields Chhaviendra Karma Against BJP's Chetram Arami in Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Candidates for Sitapur Election 2023:

Amarjeet Bhagat (Congress)

Amarjeet Bhagat is the sitting MLA from the Sitapur constituency of Chhattisgarh. He is also a cabinet minister in the Bhupesh Baghel government. Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat is contesting for the fifth time as a Congress candidate from Sitapur Assembly constituency. Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Culture Department Minister Amarjeet Bhagat has won elections from this seat four times in a row.

Rajkumar Toppo (BJP)

Former BSF soldier Ramkumar Toppo joined BJP on September 15 this year. He joined BJP along with one thousand of his supporters. If reports are to be believed, Toppo was preparing to contest elections as an independent candidate from the Sitapur constituency.

About Sitapur Constituency

In the assembly elections held in the year 2018, i.e. in the last assembly elections, there were a total of 188476 voters in Sitapur assembly seat. They had given their mandate to Congress candidate Amarjeet Bhagat by giving 86670 votes and making him MLA, while BJP candidate Professor Gopal Ram could get the trust of 50533 voters, and he lost the election by 36137 votes. Assembly Election 2023 Schedule: Check Polling and Result Dates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Notably, in the last assembly elections, Congress had become the largest party in Chhattisgarh by winning 68 seats, and Bhupesh Baghel emerged as the Chief Minister of the state. With these results, the 15-year tenure of Raman Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to an end as BJP was able to win only 15 seats in this election.

