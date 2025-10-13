New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured large grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East, strengthening its position in the region's energy sector, according to a press release by L&T.

The company will build a 400 kV substation in the United Arab Emirates as part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) interconnection project. This interconnection links the electricity networks of GCC member states, helping them share power efficiently and enhance overall grid stability.

"The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilisation of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience," the release said.

At present, Oman's power grid is linked to this regional network through a 220 kV connection via the UAE. The new project will establish a direct 400 kV connection, which is expected to improve power reliability and transmission capacity across borders.

L&T has also received another contract to develop several 132 kV substations in the Middle East. These substations will meet growing electricity needs in fast-developing urban areas and industrial zones. In Saudi Arabia, the company has bagged a turnkey order for constructing 380 kV overhead transmission lines, which will help integrate renewable energy plants into the national grid.

Larsen & Toubro, a USD 30 billion Indian multinational, has been operating across several sectors, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), high-tech manufacturing, and services. Over the past eight decades, it has maintained a strong focus on quality and customer-centric project delivery, earning leadership in key business segments. (ANI)

