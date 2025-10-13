Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently enjoying the success of his debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The eight-episode show, featuring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal, premiered on Netflix on September 19 and has received a positive response from both critics and fans alike. Days after the release, SRK and Aryan teamed up with Meta to launch the first-ever “secret reel,” offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix series. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: These 5 Indian Movies of Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Ajay Devgn Pulled Off Same WTF Twist As Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series (SPOILER ALERT).

SRK and Aryan Khan Launch India’s First Secret Feature in Partnership With Meta

Amid the growing popularity of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the creators of the show have joined hands with Instagram to introduce a first-of-its-kind hidden feature accessible only through a password. While the feature is currently in its testing stage, it aims to provide an engaging experience for users to enjoy exclusive content related to their favourite show.

How Do Users Access the Hidden Content?

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday (October 13), Shah Rukh Khan shared a collaborative post with Aryan Khan featuring an exclusive, password-protected reel. The secret reel included never-before-seen BTS clips from their Netflix show. If you’ve watched the show and are curious about the hidden content, you can scan the QR code shared in the post and enter the passcode revealed in episode 6. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

Want To See BTS From ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’? Unlock Exclusive Content With Instagram’s New Secret Reel Feature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

More About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. It features a huge star cast also including Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, Vijaykant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi and Manish Chaudhari. It features some big cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The web series follows the struggles of an outsider trying to make it big in Bollywood. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Shah Rukh Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).