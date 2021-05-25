Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005), (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has launched ServiceNow based Operational Technology Management solution for the manufacturing industry.

The solution aims to address the latent demand of the industry to have digital workflows for Operational Transformation (OT) Service Management.

The solution leverages LTI's tech and domain expertise along with digital workflow enabling capabilities of ServiceNow, to deliver a scalable and secure solution for manufacturing operations using the Now Platform.

This will help manufacturers embrace the concept of OT Management, in addition to IT Service Management (ITSM) practices. The solution also secures critical infrastructure from potential external threats and attacks, by helping ensure the foundational elements of OT cybersecurity.

With insights from this solution, manufacturers can derive business benefits such as assured systems availability and rapid resolution of issues through a common service data model for manufacturing operations. Key features of the solution include:

OT Visibility: Enabling digital view of all OT assets along with location, configuration and health

OT Service Management: Improved response time to OT service requests

OT Security and Governance: Reduction in risk and improved compliance

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI , said, "At LTI, we firmly believes there are exponential opportunities in the convergence of physical and digital worlds. This shift is accelerated by demands of the new economy that largely operates in a virtual mode, enabled by cloud. We are confident that this pioneering solution developed in partnership with ServiceNow will transform operations management for manufacturers worldwide."

Binoy Gosalia, Global Head of Industry Partnerships at ServiceNow, said, "LTI's expertise in Factory Floor and Enterprise Operations Management combined with ServiceNow's continued innovation across the Now Platform helps ensure that OT Management addresses all of the current needs for manufacturers. Our combined collaboration will improve overall visibility, response times and security across the entire manufacturing value chain."

LTI is an elite partner of ServiceNow with implementations across Fortune 500 companies and expertise across ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, HRM, CSM, IRM, SecOps, and platform management services. In its recent report, Information Services Group (ISG) has named LTI a Leader in ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners across all services in their 2021 ISG Provider LensTM report for the US.

