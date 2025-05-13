PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Paradigm Realty, having built a reputation of creating unmatched luxury and elevating lifestyles with panache, has yet again set a new benchmark by unveiling Crown of Alaya--premium and prestigious residences in 102 Downtown, Oshiwara.

Also Read | Tom Cruise's Best 'Mission: Impossible' Stunts: From Rock Climbing in 'Mi 2' to Halo Jump in 'Fallout', 7 Times When Hollywood Star Impressed Us With His Daredevilry! (Watch Videos).

Residing in a home and staying in style are two different things; Paradigm Realty vouches for the latter as a firm believer in Luxury, Comfort and Value for Money. These exclusive homes, perched 350 feet above the vibrant cityscape, offer breathtaking panoramic views that stretch far and wide. With prices starting at Rs 1.18 Crore to Rs 1.74 Crore, the crown will be bejewelled with sophistication, elegance and exclusivity. These residences will be the epitome of vertical luxury, bestowing upon homeowners the exclusive experience of premium living in the heart of Andheri.

During an evening that celebrated its vision and collaborations, Paradigm Realty hosted a spectacular event at Grand Blossom, Goregaon West, with more than 500 Channel Partners coming together to mark this monumental launch. The event was filled with an air of anticipation, excitement and energy, as those gathered eagerly awaited the unveiling of these high-rise marvels.

Also Read | Gujarat: 2 Workers Killed as Transmission Tower Collapses on Them in Devbhumi Dwarka District.

The evening began with a registration session led by Paradigm's Parthh K Mehta, known for his torch-bearing vision to transform Mumbai's luxury skyline. He took to the stage to share Paradigm's remarkable journey with the support of channel partners, as well as the illustrious future the group envisions for the next five years, with the channel partners participating as both enablers and changemakers. His words set the tone for the event, highlighting not just the stunning features of the Alaya Sky Deck Residences, but also the vision behind Paradigm Realty's commitment to lifestyle creation, quality living and trust.

The event was graced by prominent names in the industry, including Anarock Property Consultant, Square Yards and No Broker, among others. Their response to the Alaya Sky Deck Residences was nothing short of enthusiastic, as the distinctive features -- from the expansive deck spaces to the breathtaking vistas -- left them awestruck.

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to its Channel Partners, Paradigm Realty announced an exclusive never seen before incentive scheme from the first deal, along with a loyalty programme aimed at recognising and rewarding long-term collaborations. These incentives underscore the company's desire to cultivate strong, lasting relationships with its partners, ensuring mutual growth and success.

With their unmatched positioning and limited availability, the Alaya Sky Deck Residences are already receiving significant attention. The strategic location of these residences, combined with their unique architectural design, will undoubtedly drive demand. Paradigm Realty anticipates a rapid uptake of these homes, with prices set to rise by mid-June, adding to the sense of a 'never before' moment for potential buyers and investors alike.

Speaking about the launch, Parthh K Mehta, CMD & Chief Mentoring Officer, Paradigm Realty India, said: "Crown by Alaya is a befitting name for these residences as they will shine like a crown at the very crest of Andheri. Those living the crown life will have the exclusive experience of what luxury feels like at the very top. We are known for offering lifestyle experiences that are rare, beautiful and unmatched in their elegance. This launch marks an important chapter in our story, and we are thrilled to share this vision with our partners and future homeowners."

About Paradigm Realty

Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track record over the last 9 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising the Wishlist of its stakeholders, i.e., the needs of home seekers and driving sustainability for every member. Under the leadership of CMD Parthh K Mehta, Paradigm Realty has risen to the ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families with a team of more than 275 members, demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approximately.

For More Information, visit: https://paradigmrealty.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)