Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4 (ANI/M3M India): M3M India's luxury residential project 'M3M Capital' achieved a remarkable sales worth Rs 1200 crore during Navratri.

Spread across 15 acres with 1700 units, ranging from 2.5 BHK to 4.5 BHK in across 13 towers, 'M3M Capital' has been in high demand since its launch.

Also Read | Ticket to Paradise Movie Review: George Clooney, Julia Roberts' Parental Rivalry Shines In This Fun, Laid-Back Romcom! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Besides having unique facilities & amenities, including private foyer, green landscape, separate yoga & meditation area, and a 60,000 square feet clubhouse; 'M3M Capital' is located right on upcoming Dwarka Expressway.

The project has close proximity to International Airport, and is a part of larger vision for Smart City Delhi Airport.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Youths Keep Minor Girl Hostage in Ludhiana, Gang-Rape Minor Multiple Times; Booked.

Being built with a construction cost of Rs 1500 crore and an overall 3 million square feet of space, M3M India is looking forward to a topline of Rs 3500 crore from this project.

Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India said, "The Navratri festival has been extremely good for the real estate developers. Irrespective of change in repo rate by RBI, the sentiments of customers' & investors in the residential sector are only becoming more aggressive. Certainly, there is a spike in the customers' demand for luxury residential segment, falling under Rs 5 crore budget. Gurugram in particular is attracting more young millennial and startups due to growing highways and expressways network. The festive season has only brought more energy to the sales, and as a real estate developer, we are confident that this momentum will continue further. Our recently launched 'M3M Capital'residential project in Sector 113, Gurugram has also been receiving tremendous response and has recorded Rs 1200 crore sales during Navratri itself."

Today, M3M India has 41 projects to its credit with about 6 million square feet of retail space and about 28 million square feet of overall space. The Company launched 26 projects prior 2018 and 22 projects have already been delivered.

The construction is in full swing in rest of the 4 projects - Trump Towers, M3M Heights, M3M Skycity and M3M Skylofts. Post 2018, the Company has to its credit 15 projects. Out of 15 projects, 6 projects have already been delivered and 5 projects are under-construction - M3M Capital- Residential, M3M Soulitude, M3M Atrium, M3M Flora, and M3M Route65.

This story has been provided by M3M India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/M3M India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)