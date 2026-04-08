PNN

New Delhi [India], April 8: M5 Entertainment, founded by Filmmaker and Director Sonya V. Kapoor and partner Amrita Mendonza, is partnering with JioHotstar's vertical storytelling platform 'Tadka', with multiple original titles developed for the platform.

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The move reflects a broader shift in content consumption toward high-frequency, mobile-first storytelling -- a format rapidly scaling across international platforms and creator ecosystems.

M5 Entertainment operates as a content studio focused on building scalable intellectual property across formats, spanning web series, feature film development, and high-impact television commercials. The company also functions as a celebrity brand partnerships powerhouse, working across campaigns that integrate talent, storytelling, and brand objectives.

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Sonya V. Kapoor is a Filmmaker, Writer and Director whose work spans narrative, commercial, and platform-led formats. Her short film Ek Chup has garnered over 2 million views, secured international distribution on ShortsTV, and was nominated at the Filmfare Awards. Alongside her narrative work, she has directed television commercials and brand-led content featuring leading talent including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and MS Dhoni etc. She is also working as Series Creator, Writer & Director on emerging storytelling formats, with early titles such as Section F: Ka Only Boy, Topper Bhai Ka Badla demonstrating strong audience traction and ranking among the top-performing shows on the platform.

"Short-form formats are not just a new content category -- they represent a shift in how stories are built, tested, and expanded," said Sonya V. Kapoor, Founder of M5 Entertainment. "For us, it's a powerful way to develop IP, understand audiences, and scale narratives for brands and into larger formats like web series and feature films."

"What makes this space compelling is the speed at which ideas can be tested and monetized," added Amrita Mendonza, Partner at M5 Entertainment. "We're building a model where storytelling, brands, and platforms integrate seamlessly."

M5 Entertainment's work sits within a broader vision of building a scalable content and capital ecosystem. Alongside its storytelling slate, the company operates M5 Global Fund in association with NFDC, reflecting its ambition to integrate content creation with capital deployment and long-term IP development.

Looking ahead, M5 Entertainment is focused on:

- Expanding its slate of original web series and feature films

- Using emerging formats as a rapid IP development engine across OTT and brand ecosystems

- Deepening collaborations with brands, talent, and distribution platforms

With major platforms accelerating investments in new storytelling formats, M5 Entertainment is positioned as part of the next wave shaping India's content landscape.

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