Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8: Macroman M Series & Macrowoman W Series from the house of Rupa and Company Limited, a name synonymous with quality, innovation, fashion and style, proudly announces the launch of its newest Socks Collection: Socks Sutra.

Wearing Socks Sutra, adds a extra spring to your step/stride, and confidence begins at your lively feet. Socks made by Socks Sutra are an epitome of comfort, sensuality, boldness, fashion & style, with cutting-edge craftsmanship.

Socks Sutra is a collection that redefines what socks can be. Socks Sutra with over 100 stunning 'design' styles, blends flair, function and irresistible appeal perfectly capturing the signature statement, "100 ways to sexy feet". Socks Sutra is for Gen Z, millennials, and each of us who is young at heart, the collection, celebrates individuality and self-expression at every step. From work to workouts, parties to wellness, and everything in between, the range offers a curated selection for both men and women, making it one of the most inclusive socks collections in the market today.

More Than Just Socks ; A New Language of Style

In a market flooded with 'deja vu', Socks Sutra stands distinctly apart. Each pair is thoughtfully crafted using breathable fabrics, bold aesthetics and modern construction, ensuring all-day comfort while elevating the sensuality and boldness of each stride. The designs are intentionally youthful, energetic, and expressive--perfect for a generation that treats style as a daily language.

From classic everyday wear to specialized support socks featuring gentle compression, moisture-management technology, single-toe separation and eco-friendly bamboo fabrics, Socks Sutra by Macroman M Series & Macrowoman W Series brings together innovation, indulgence, and personality in equal measure.

Mr. Vikash Agarwal, Director at Rupa and Company Limited, says, "Socks Sutra is built on the belief that great socks are the foundation of feeling sexy and youthfulness. This collection is all about expressing personality, enhancing comfort, and transforming everyday footwear into a style statement."

A Style for Every Mood, A Fit for Every Persona

Whether it's the invisible pair that slips effortlessly under stilettos, the athletic sock engineered for performance, or the chic everyday option that makes routine feel luxurious, Socks Sutra offers a perfect match for every outfit, every mood, and every lifestyle.

With meticulous detailing and trend-forward designs, Socks Sutra promises to add that essential "sutra"- the formula for undeniable style and confidence to daily life.

The exclusive Socks sutra collection from Macroman M Series & Macrowoman W Series is now available online at www.macroworld.in and on Amazon, Flipkart.

