Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12: Pujashree Products stall (Plot no. F 03, In front of Rishikul, Prayagraj Cottage, Sector-25, Tent City) at the Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, remained a center of attraction for devotees, celebrities and spiritual seekers. In this grand event, Pujashree presented a unique series of pure and authentic puja materials, connecting the Sanatan traditions with the modern era, which attracted numerous people.

On this auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh, celebrity Tanya Mittal along with many other well-known personalities visited Pujashree stall and were mesmerized by the grandeur of the products showcased at the stall. Various temples, saint communities, pilgrims, and spiritual travellers have appreciated the purity and Vedic authenticity of Pujashree.

Pujashree captivated devotees at the Mahakumbh with its exclusive range of puja materials, blending purity, Vedic traditions, and spirituality. The specially curated offerings included the Hawan Samagri Kit, designed for various puja occasions, and Ashtagandha, customized for Panchadevatas--Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Ganapati, Surya, and Durga.

The Maha Kumbh Special Sangam Yagya Kit provided essential materials for Yagya and Tirth Shradh at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Devotees were also drawn to the Deepdan Kit, featuring sacred diya for rituals at Sangam. Emphasizing sustainability, Pujashree introduced Bamboo-less Divya Agarbatti, eco-friendly incense certified to European standards, along with Rashi-Based Incense cones, tailored to individual zodiac signs. Additionally, the Crystal Dhoop and Puja Apparel collection, crafted from the latest research and spiritual insights, offered devotees enhanced energy for meditation and sadhana.

Devotees came in large numbers not only from India but also from abroad to witness the unique authenticity of Pujashree

and purity of the products. Sanatan lovers from more than 40 countries including America, Canada, Australia, England, Japan, Germany, Dubai, Mauritius and Thailand came to Pujashree stall to buy a large number of products.

The aim of Pujashree Products has always been to present the Sanatan culture in a modern context while maintaining its purity, scientific and Vedic authenticity. On this occasion, Mr Rajiv Tiwari and Mr Shashank Arya, founders of Pujashree said, "Adulteration and impurity in the name of puja material has increased in the market. To rectify this and restore Indian religious traditions in their Vedic form, the foundation of Pujashree products was laid. Today Pujashree has become the charioteer of Sanatan Aastha due to its pure, authentic and scientifically proven products."

In this Mahakumbh, Pujashree's stall was not just a trading center but a spiritual confluence, where the devotees not only experienced the puja material but also experienced the soul of Sanatan tradition.

"Pujashree family expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all the devotees, saints, and celebrities who came to Mahakumbh for this wonderful experience. Your love, support and trust inspire us to continue our efforts to maintain the purity and dignity of Sanatan traditions. We look forward to your continued cooperation in this sacred endeavor of maintaining the purity and vedic scentity vedic anuthanic karmakand," Rajiv and Shashank added.

Pujashree is now working towards making its products available on a global scale; especially there is a plan to take Sanjeevani Dhoop Kit, Yagya Sambhaar Kit, rare conch shell collection, and traditional fragrance products to the international level.

