Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that a total of Rs 4,769 crore has been allocated for railway projects in Uttarakhand under the Railway Budget 2026-27.

On Monday, Vaishnav addressed the media of Uttarakhand and other states via a virtual press conference held at the PIB office in Dehradun regarding the railway budget.

Vaishnaw expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for approving a record capital expenditure of Rs 2.93 lakh crore for Indian Railways this year, noting that Uttarakhand would benefit significantly from the allocation.

He further highlighted that between 2009 and 2014, Uttarakhand had received only Rs 187 crore for railway development, while the current allocation is more than 26 times higher.

He also informed about a total of 39,491 crore projects that are underway in Uttarakhand, and this major investment includes track construction, station redevelopment and security enhancement in the state.

A total of 11 stations in Uttarakhand have been selected for complete redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme. A total investment of 147 crores is being made for the modernisation of the station. Under better connectivity, expansion of premium train services, 3 Vande Bharat Express services are running in the state and one Amrit Bharat Express service is running.

According to the Union Minister, the railway network in Uttarakhand has grown rapidly in terms of network expansion and 100% electrification. Around 76 km of track has been constructed since 2014. The state has achieved 100% electrification in railways, while 334 km of railway lines have been electrified and 106 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed since 2014. A total of 54 armours have been sanctioned so far, keeping in view railway safety.

Vaishnav also updated about the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project and said that the project is progressing very fast and it is moving towards the inauguration phase. (ANI)

