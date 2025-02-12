The makers of Ek Badnaam Aashram are all set to treat the fans with another engaging season. As movie buffs await the second part of Season 3, Amazon MX Player has unveiled an explosive teaser for the upcoming season. The teaser provides a chilling glimpse into Baba Nirala’s resurgence to power, the unwavering loyalty of his followers, and the unsettling tension within his inner circle. While secrets simmer beneath the surface and old betrayals threaten to erupt, the new chapter marks a new segment in the nail-biting saga of betrayal, revenge and redemption. ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’ Part 2 Teaser: Bobby Deol Is Back As Evil Baba Nirala in Amazon MX Player’s Gripping Tale (Watch Video).

Reflecting on his journey as Baba Nirala, Bobby Deol revealed, “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.” From Bobby Deol’s ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’ Part 2 to Suniel Shetty’s ‘Hunter Season 2’, Amazon MX Player Unveils Its 2025 Slate (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3' Part 2 Teaser:

Talking about the upcoming season of Ek Badnaam Aashram, Amogh Dusad, Head of Amazon MX Player, shared, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has truly redefined storytelling in the digital space. As one of India’s most successful shows, it continues to catch the pulse of audiences with its hard-hitting premise and compelling characters. With new episodes coming soon, we’re pushing the envelope further with an explosive chapter that challenges perceptions and explores the consequences of unchecked power.”

Producer and director of the show, Prakash Jha, added, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has successfully held up a mirror to society by exposing the dark intersections between faith, power, and exploitation. The response, over the course of three seasons, has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving that stories rooted in reality resonate far and wide. With the new season, we’re peeling back even more layers, exploring the psychological grip of influence and the relentless thirst for control, where morality is often compromised. Fans can expect a no-holds-barred ride, which will surely keep them hooked across all five episodes.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).