Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of an advanced design centre at West Midlands in the United Kingdom.

The new centre of excellence will be a part of network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai and Pininfarina Design at Turin in Italy.

The company said Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) is a strategic enhancement of its design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence.

Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said the company is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon its 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer centric products in Indian and global markets.

"A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers globally. MADE will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies."

The Coventry region in UK is a powerhouse of automotive design. MADE will contribute and leverage the skills, experience and expertise of this network of design talent.

It will also support creation of highly-skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art and other design colleges in the UK and Europe. MADE will be operational from July 1. (ANI)

