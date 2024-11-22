PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Maiden Forgings Limited (BSE - 543874), one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of Bright Steel bars and wires from the past 35 years, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the H1 FY25.

Also Read | Moo-Ve Over Leopard, Cow Print Has Joined the Conversation.

H1 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 109.19 Cr

Also Read | Indian National Basketball Team To Play Qatar, Kazakhstan in Men's FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

* EBITDA of Rs 9.77 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 8.95%

* Net Profit of Rs 4.05 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 3.71%

* EPS of Rs 2.85

Commenting on the performance, Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited said, "We are pleased to report stable performance during H1 FY25, achieving a total income of Rs 109.19 Cr and also improving our net profit margin, despite the challenging environment for the steel industry. This resilience underscores our strategic focus on value-added and specialised products, enabling us to maintain steady operational levels even in a subdued market.

Our recent acquisition of 4 acres of landmarks is a significant step towards consolidating our facilities. This initiative will enhance our manufacturing capacity, streamline operations, and improve cost efficiency through advanced technologies. We are confident that this consolidation, along with our strong operational strategy, positions us well for sustained growth and value creation for our stakeholders in the future."

Key Operational Highlights

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)