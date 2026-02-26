Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday, replied to an adjournment motion by the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly regarding recruitments by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), asserting that there is "full transparency in this double-engine government."

He emphasised that if any corruption is uncovered, the person involved in the crime gets suspended immediately.

During the Legislative Assembly session, the Haryana Chief Minister alleged that during the Congress tenure, the results of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) were declared from the minister's home rather than the official institution.

"There is full transparency in this double-engine government. If any corruption is found, the person involved is suspended immediately. During their (Congress) tenure, the results of the Haryana Public Service Commission and HSSC were declared from the minister's home and not the institution. Under our tenure, the two organisations are working independently," said CM Saini.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers in Panchkula staged a protest against the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment process, alleging disparities in job allocations and preferential treatment for candidates from outside the state.

The demonstration escalated as protesters demanded immediate action, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Addressing the media during the protest, Congress MP Deepender Hooda claimed that vacancies in Haryana often favour outsiders over local candidates.

"Wherever vacancies arise, candidates from other states are given preference. In the lists released by HPSC over the years, either most of the posts have remained vacant, or preference has been given to outsiders over Haryana candidates," Hooda said.

Earlier in a related development last month, the Haryana government announced age relaxation for candidates appearing in the Common Entrance Test (CET) under the state's police constable recruitment drive.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the decision was made in the interest of the youth, asserting that it is the government's duty to ensure justice for eligible students who suffered losses during the 2022 CET examination.

"Haryana Government has always stood with the youth. With regard to the Police Constable recruitment, the youth of the state had been meeting me at my residence. We had assured them relaxation in age in the CET exam. We have made a decision on this age relaxation. Taking the demands of the youth who met me very seriously, necessary directions have been given. After 2022, due to the CET exam not being conducted, the eligible youth who suffered losses, it is the duty of our government to do justice to them. We have decided that in the interest of the youth, that for the upcoming exam, the candidates have been given age relaxation. I extend them best wishes...Youth who could not apply for the CET exam due to their age will now have a 3-year relaxation," said CM Saini. (ANI)

