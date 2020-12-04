Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): A medical emergency comes unannounced and while the best medical care may be available, one is bound to need money to meet the expenses. This is where an unsecured personal loan from Bajaj Finserv can come in handy.

Not only is it simple to get a personal loan to manage a medical emergency, one can apply in just a few clicks and get the money at a moment's notice. Plus, convenient repayment tenures and options like the Flexi facility, make personal loan an ideal financial solution when one needs money urgently.

In fact, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers personal loans up to Rs 25 lakh that can be used to manage almost any expense. Here are the things to keep in mind when availing a personal loan:

1. Understand the eligibility criteria

Before applying for a personal loan, one should check the personal loan eligibility criteria. Bajaj Finserv needs all applicants to be:

* Residing citizens of India

* Have a credit score of 750 or higher

* Have a steady source of income

* Aged between 23 and 55 years

Meeting these parameters can ensure speedy processing on the personal loan.

2. Learn about the features of the personal loan

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan comes with attractive features including instant approval, disbursal in 24 hours and flexible repayment tenures of up to 60 months. Besides this, select Bajaj Finserv customer are pre-approved and can avail of the money with a completely online, 2-click paperless process.

Most importantly, the personal loan is 100 per cent digital and can be availed of within as little as 24 hours of approval. So, one can actually get the money one needs without any delays.

3. Read the terms and conditions

While pre-approved customers of Bajaj Finserv do not need any documents to get a personal loan, it is always good to read up on the terms and conditions. One should be aware of all the fees and charges applicable, terms of foreclosure and pre-payments and other details of the personal loan.

4. Be responsible regarding the repayment of the loan

Once the application is complete, Bajaj Finserv transfers the funds to the applicant's bank account in 24 hours. And while the process is simple and easy, one must show responsibility when repaying the loan. One should borrow within their means and ensure the timely repayment of the loan throughout the duration of the tenure. Failing to do so may hurt the applicant's credit score and chances of approval on future loan applications.

If one is looking to avail of funds to meet the expenses of a medical emergency, consider a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan today. Check for attractive pre-approved offers on personal loans and apply in minutes.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

