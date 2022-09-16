Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Thyrocare, one of India's leading healthcare service providers in the diagnostic segment, has joined with Mapmygenome to launch a genomics-based healthcare solution. Mapmygenome's health and wellness genetic tests will be available in major towns and cities across India through an online pharmacy platform.

As a part of the partnership, Mapmygenome's preventive genetic test Cardiomap is available on Thyrocare's online platform. CardioMap is Mapmygenome's DNA-based solution exclusively for preventing and managing heart conditions. It gives a genetic cardiac risk profile for common cardiovascular diseases. As part of the new strategic collaboration, Mapmygenome plans to launch more of its preventive genetic tests with Thyrocare in the future.

Talking about the partnership, Mapmygenome CEO Anu Acharya said, "We at Mapmygenome are very excited about this partnership as we make our affordable genomic tests more accessible to the masses, especially for the millions who may be at risk for getting a cardiovascular disease."

Here's what Dr Caesar Sengupta, Thyrocare Vice President - Operations, had to say about the partnership, "We are very excited to step into the world of human genomics in partnership with MapMyGenome. Both organisations are completely aligned with the vision of bringing in next-generation diagnostic solutions for offering affordable and quality preventive healthcare for the masses. Cardiovascular diseases comprise 31 per cent of deaths globally and are a major reason for deaths in India. We also see an increasing number of young individuals getting cardiovascular diseases. CardioMap could prove to be revolutionary in predicting information early about the risk of developing common cardiovascular diseases and associated traits, obesity risk and imbalances in lipid metabolism, drug responses, blood pressure risk and risk for other lifestyle-related disorders."

Mapmygenome™ is India's leading preventive genomics company that inspires people to be proactive about their health. Founded in 2013, Mapmygenome started with a vision to "Touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030."

The company offers personalised health solutions based on preventive genomic tests that help people understand their genetic selves. By combining genetic health profiles, health history, and genetic counselling, Mapmygenome provides actionable steps for individuals to lead healthier lives.

Mapmygenome's workforce in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi comprises biotechnologists, statisticians, geneticists, bioinformaticians, and medical counsellors.

Genomepatri, MyFitGene, Medicamap, MyNutriGene, Gynaecmap, Cardiomap, etc., are some of the preventive genomics solutions Mapmygenome offers.

The company has expertise in next-generation sequencing solutions like Whole Exome and Whole Genome Sequencing, Carrier Screening Tests, BRCA tests, etc.

Mapmygenome was among the first private diagnostic labs to receive approval from Telangana State Government for COVID-19 testing. In November 2020, they launched a new NABL and ICMR-approved COVID testing lab at Hyderabad International Airport.

To know more, visit our website: https://mapmygenome.in/ or call us at 1800-102-4595 or Whats App us at 8688310052.

Thyrocare is one of India's leading healthcare services providers in the diagnostic segment. It focuses on providing quality diagnostics at affordable costs to every Indian through its pan India network and partnerships with laboratories and hospitals in India and other countries.

