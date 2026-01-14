NewsVoir

Hong Kong, January 14: It's been a banner year for Hong Kong's dining and hospitality scene. Fresh off its historic achievement, in which venues in Hong Kong became the first to receive both The World's Best Bar and The World's Best Hotel titles the same year, Hong Kong will host the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 award ceremony on 25 March 2026 (Wednesday) for the first time.

The announcement represents a milestone moment for Hong Kong and underscores its position as one of the world's most exciting gastronomic capitals with its global influences, East meets West, and a long-standing culture of innovation. The prestigious ceremony will bring together top chefs, restaurateurs, and industry leaders from across Asia to celebrate the region's finest culinary talent.

Mr. Anthony Lau, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) stated, "We are thrilled to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in Hong Kong this March for the very first time, highlighting the deepening partnership between HKTB and 50 Best. Hong Kong has long been one of the most sought-after dining destinations in the world, blending culinary cultures from around the globe to offer diverse and exciting gastronomic experiences. In 2025, our city made history as venues in Hong Kong were crowned The World's Best Bar, Bar Leone, and The World's Best Hotel, Rosewood Hong Kong, making it the first city to claim two global No. 1 titles on 50 Best lists in the same year. These accolades underscore Hong Kong's leading position in the international gastronomy and hospitality sectors."

Looking forward to the first-ever Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in Hong Kong, Mr. Lau continues, "In light of these remarkable achievements, we look forward to welcoming top chefs, representatives from the culinary industry, and tastemakers from across Asia to Hong Kong this March to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our region's culinary scene."

Hong Kong's Landmark Global RecognitionHong Kong's dual No. 1 recognitions across international hospitality rankings in 2025 topped off an extraordinary year for the city. This recognition reflects Hong Kong's extraordinary talent and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of taste, technique, and hospitality.

Hong Kong's culinary landscape boasts impressive achievements in food, beverage, and hospitality, recognized by international awards ranging including the 50 Best rankings. From fine dining and innovative tasting menus to beloved cha chaan tengs, artisanal cocktail bars, and luxury hotels redefining the guest experience, the city's offerings are both deep and diverse.

Looking ahead to 2026Following The Chairman and Wing securing number 2 and 3 respectively in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, Hong Kong further solidifies its status as a regional culinary standout. With the 2026 award ceremony coming up in March, the city is preparing to host a week of celebrations, collaborations, and industry gatherings that will spotlight the city's role as a culinary hub. The awards will not only honour Asia's top restaurants but also highlight Hong Kong's contributions to the region's gastronomic evolution.

For travellers considering 2026 getaways, Hong Kong offers a unique opportunity: dine at some of Asia's top restaurants, sip cocktails at the World's Best Bar and stay at the World's Best Hotel - all in one trip.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

