The hill shrine of Sabarimala is hosting the annual Makaravilakku festival today, Wednesday, January 14, 2026. This event, marking the culmination of the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, draws hundreds of thousands of devotees to the Sannidhanam and surrounding hills. The highlight of the day remains the sighting of the celestial Makara Jyothi and the ritualistic Makaravilakku flame, which coincide with the transition of the Sun into the Capricorn (Makara) zodiac sign. Scroll down to watch the Makara Jyothi live streaming and witness the Makaravilakku flame.

Makara Jyothi 2026 Live Streaming

Makara Jyothi 2026 Live Streaming From Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026: Ritual Timings and Ceremony Schedule

The Makara Sankrama Pooja, the pivotal ritual of the day, is scheduled to take place at 3:08 PM, precisely at the moment of the Sun’s transit. The sanctum sanctorum will open earlier at 2:45 PM for the preparations. Following this, the ceremonial procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (the sacred golden ornaments of Lord Ayyappa) is expected to reach the Sannidhanam by approximately 6:15 PM. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Lord Ayyappa Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Makara Sankranti.

The ornaments, brought from the Pandalam Palace, will be used to adorn the deity for the grand Deeparadhana at 6:40 PM. It is at this moment that the Makaravilakku flame will be lit three times atop the Ponnambalamedu hill, visible from the temple premises and various viewing points.

Celestial and Cultural Significance

The festival holds immense spiritual weight as it marks the start of Uttarayana, the six-month auspicious period in the Hindu calendar. While the Makara Jyothi is technically the appearance of the Sirius star in the sky, the Makaravilakku is a man-made flame lit by tribesmen and temple authorities to symbolize divine presence.

The day also signifies the victory of Lord Ayyappa over evil forces. This year, the Pathanamthitta District Administration has declared a local holiday for government offices and educational institutions to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 Holiday in Kerala Today: Several Districts Announce Holiday on January 14, Check List.

Safety and Crowd Management

To ensure the safety of the lakhs of pilgrims gathered, the Kerala Police and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have deployed over 2,000 personnel. Specific trekking routes have been designated for the return journey to prevent congestion, and 13 specialized view-points have been secured by the Fire and Rescue Services. Authorities have urged devotees to follow the instructions of the volunteers during the peak Jyothi sighting hours to avoid any untoward incidents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).