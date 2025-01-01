Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Indian stock market witnessed substantial growth in 2024. The National Stock Exchange's growth across listings, market capitalisation, investor participation, and funds mobilisation is better than the previous year.

The NSE annual report data reveals that as of December 31, 2024, a total of 2,671 companies were listed, up from 2,527 in 2023. The market capitalisation of these listed companies surged to Rs 438.9 lakh crore (USD 5.13 trillion), marking a 21.5 percent increase compared to Rs 361.05 lakh crore (USD 4.34 trillion) at the end of 2023.

In 2024, through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Rs 1.67 lakh crore was raised, with 90 companies listing on the Main Board.

The largest IPO was Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which raised a record Rs 27,859 crore.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment also saw significant activity, with 178 companies raising Rs 7,348 crore through IPOs.

The total amount mobilised through primary equity markets in 2024, including IPOs, FPOs, and rights issues, reached at about Rs. 3.98 lakh crore.

NSE Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 8.8 percent during the year, reaching a value of 23,645 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 21,731 at the close of 2023.

Interestingly, the Nifty Next 50 saw the highest growth of 27.4 percent, closing at 67,988. Other indices, such as the Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Smallcap 50, also saw gains of 21.5 percent and 25.3 percent, respectively.

The annual NSE data shows that the market capitalisation of companies to GDP ratio surged to 145 percent, up from 117 percent in 2023, reflecting a robust performance of the domestic equity markets.

The number of investors showed a 27.2 percent increase from the previous year, standing at 10.9 crore investors as of December 26, 2024.

Passive funds tracking Nifty indices saw a significant increase in their Assets Under Management (AUM), which grew from Rs 5.9 lakh crore in December 2023 to Rs. 7.6 lakh crore by November 2024. This reflects the growing trend of passive investing in Indian equity markets.

On a global scale, the NSE continues to solidify its position, ranked 4th globally in terms of market capitalisation and 1st in equity derivatives.

The exchange also increased its global share of equity derivative contracts to 82 percent in 2024, up from 74 percent in 2023.

The NSE also saw progress in the municipal bond and social impact sectors in 2024. The municipal bond market raised Rs. 1,058.9 crore from six issuances, with notable issuances from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

