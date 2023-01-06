Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): The domestic markets continued with losses for third-straight session on Friday as Sensex dropped below 60,000 by losing 452 points to 59,900.37 and Nifty also declined 154 points to 17,837.45.

The investors were on wait and watch mode as they wait for the US key jobs report which is due for release later on Friday.

Some of the laggards that dragged on indices were financial and IT shares. TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj twins, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Airtel, Tata Motors, Titan and Wipro led losses on Sensex, shedding 1-3 per cent.

Some of the most active stocks were Mahindra, Reliance, Nestle, ITC, L and T, Britannia, BPCL and ONGC, which closed up to 1 per cent higher.

Some of the stocks that went up on Nifty were Britannia, Reliance, Mahindra, BPCL and ONGC while JSW Steel, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were some of the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei gained 153 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 60 points, China's Shanghai went up 2 points and S&P also surged 49 points on Friday.

In European market, FTSE went up 15 points, CAC 40 surged 13 points, Deutsche lost 2 points and Refinitiv Europe was also trading in negative territory.

In American markets, Dow Jones lost 339 points, Nasdaq was in the green, S&P 500 declines 44 points while Refinitiv United States lost 3 points.

Larsen and Toubro shares were up 0.48 per cent. The EPC major had announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary -- L&T Realty Developers -- entered into an agreement to sell its entire stake of 99 per cent in Think Tower Developers.

Zydus Lifesciences were down 0.91 per cent. Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences, launched Topiramate extended-release capsules in the US.

Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.56 per cent after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. (ANI)

