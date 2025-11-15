NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 15: This Children's Day, Mars has partnered with Tinkle Comics, one of India's most iconic and engaging children's magazines, to spark conversations among young readers about compassion, empathy, and the basics of responsible pet parenting. The collaboration aligns with Mars' Young Angels programme for kids and the brand's broader mission to create a Better World for Pets.

For over four decades, Tinkle has entertained and educated children through characters that blend humor and heart. Known for making learning relatable, it offers a trusted way for kids to explore big ideas in simple, meaningful ways. In this collaboration, Mars brings together Tinkle's storytelling strength with its scientific understanding of pet care to help children learn how to feed their pets responsibly.

In the special-edition story, beloved character Shambu takes on a new adventure while caring for his niece, Sia. What begins as a light-hearted afternoon becomes a fun lesson on why pets need food specially made for them and how right nutrition is essential for showing them love and care. The story gently introduces young readers to concepts like complete and balanced diets, safe interaction with pets and everyday empathy, all through storytelling that children naturally connect with.

To bring these lessons to life, Mars, in partnership with STRAW India (Stray Relief and Animal Welfare), conducted interactive storytelling and painting workshops with students of Jyothi Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Bengaluru. The sessions encouraged children to express compassion through art while learning how to interact safely with community animals. A similar engagement was held for children of Mars associates in Hyderabad, creating a shared platform for families to discuss kindness, pet care, and the importance of balanced nutrition for pets.

Vasanthi Kumar, Co-founder & Managing Trustee, STRAW India, added, "Our collaboration with Mars on Tinkle partnership reflects our shared belief that compassion and awareness must start young. Through storytelling and creative workshops, we're helping children build empathy for animals and understand the basics of pet nutrition."

This collaboration between Mars and Tinkle represents a blend of education, empathy, and science, using storytelling as a bridge to nurture responsible, kind, and informed pet lovers of tomorrow.

