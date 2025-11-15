The makers of Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited war drama 120 Bahadur have announced special paid previews of the film to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, which took place in 1962. The special previews will be held on November 18, three days before the film’s worldwide theatrical release on November 21, 2025. ‘120 Bahadur’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils ‘My Stamp’ Honouring Rezang La Heroes in Presence of Farhan Akhtar and Team (View Pics).

Sharing the announcement on social media, Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram, "A special announcement from Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios to audiences across India. To mark the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), paid previews of 120 Bahadur will be held across the nation on 18th November. This is a first for Hindi cinema, giving theatre-goers the chance to experience the film three days before its nationwide release. Bookings open today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Backed by Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur brings to life the heroic story of 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly at the Rezang La frontier - turning their battle into an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice.

The film stars Raashii Khanna as the leading lady, alongside Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo, and Eijaz Khan in key roles.

Previously, Raashii Khanna paid a heartfelt tribute to army wives through a touching social media post, writing, "She didn’t go to the battlefield, but she lived the war every day. Meet Shugan Shaitan Singh. This one is for the women who love in silence, who hold the home while the nation calls, and who carry pride and pain in the same breath." ‘120 Bahadur’ Song ‘Naina Ra Lobhi’: Farhan Akhtar and Raashi Khanna Shine in This Soulful Romantic Track Sung by Javed Ali and Asees Kaur (Watch Video).

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Farhan Akhtar's IG Post). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2025 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).