Jaipur, November 15: Three youngsters lost their lives while eight others were injured as their speedily driven car overturned after hitting an animal on the Kharia Mithapur bypass near Bilara in Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. The impact of the crash left the remaining occupants badly injured. Locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. All 11 occupants of the ill-fated car were returning to Bilara after attending a social event in Jaitaran on Friday when tragedy struck, said police officials.

According to preliminary police reports, the vehicle overturned after the driver lost control while trying to avoid an animal that suddenly appeared on the road. The car rolled over four to five times, resulting in the immediate death of three youths, identified as Ravi, Akash, and Abhishek, all aged between 20 and 25. The survivors identified as Priyanshu, Suraj, Nitesh, Ajay, another Ravi, Pankaj, Pintu, and Rahul, all aged between 20 and 30, were rushed to the Bilara trauma centre with the help of locals who gathered in large numbers moments after the accident. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: At Least 8 Students Injured After Autorickshaw Carrying School Children Overturns Near Palani (Watch Video).

Local people from the nearby areas also rushed to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Bilara mortuary for post-mortem examinations, the police said. Meanwhile, police officials from the Bilara police station said the youths had gone to attend the birthday celebration of the sarpanch of Bhakarwas in Jaitaran. While returning to Bilara late at night, their car lost balance and overturned. Ratlam Road Accident: 5 killed After Speeding Car Loses Control, Falls Into Gorge on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Residents in the area have once again raised concerns about frequent accidents on the Kharia Mithapur bypass, blaming stray animals and inadequate nighttime visibility for recurring incidents. Several lives are lost to the stray menace every year, they said. Authorities have assured a thorough probe into the latest incident. Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited.

