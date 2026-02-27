VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Marushika Technology Limited (MTL), a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering high-quality solutions across IT infrastructure, smart technologies, telecom systems, power management, security, and surveillance, today announced a strategic business partnership with Graymatics India Private Limited, a globally recognized AI-driven video analytics and intelligent automation company.

The partnership has been formalized under a Master Business Partner Agreement signed on February 25, 2026, appointing MTL as a non-exclusive distributor and reseller of Graymatics' advanced software solutions and related services across India

Strengthening AI-Driven Capabilities

Through this collaboration, MTL will integrate Graymatics' proprietary AI-powered software solutions into its existing portfolio, enabling enterprises, government bodies, and institutional clients to leverage intelligent video analytics, automation, and smart surveillance capabilities.

This strategic alliance enhances MTL's ability to deliver:

* AI-powered video analytics solutions

* Intelligent surveillance and monitoring systems

* Smart city and public safety applications

* Enterprise-grade AI-enabled automation tools

* Integrated hardware-software intelligent ecosystems

By combining Graymatics' advanced AI technologies with MTL's strong execution capabilities and nationwide presence, the partnership is poised to unlock new opportunities in smart infrastructure, public safety, transportation, enterprise security, and digital transformation initiatives.

Expanding Market Reach Across India

Under the agreement, MTL will distribute and support Graymatics' software and services across India, strengthening its position as a value-added distributor and authorized solution provider for over 10 global and indigenous OEMs.

This development aligns with MTL's long-term vision to expand into high-growth technology segments, particularly artificial intelligence, smart solutions, and intelligent infrastructure. The collaboration enables MTL to offer end-to-end AI-integrated solutions, from infrastructure deployment to intelligent software integration and lifecycle support.

Management Commentary

Mr. JP Pandey, CEO & Director, Marushika Technology Limited, said: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver next-generation intelligent solutions. By integrating Graymatics' advanced AI-driven technologies into our portfolio, we are strengthening our capabilities in smart surveillance, automation, and enterprise AI. We see immense potential in deploying these solutions across smart cities, critical infrastructure, and enterprise environments."

Mr Abhijit Shanbhag, CEO, Graymatics India Private Limited added: "We are pleased to partner with Marushika Technology Limited as our business partner in India. Their strong market presence, technical expertise, and execution strength make them an ideal partner to expand our AI solutions footprint across diverse industry segments."

Strategic Growth Outlook

The collaboration is expected to:

* Enhance MTL's AI and smart solutions revenue mix

* Strengthen recurring software and services streams

* Expand enterprise and government project participation

* Increase cross-selling opportunities within MTL's existing customer base

* Position MTL as a stronger player in the AI-enabled digital transformation ecosystem

As India accelerates investments in smart cities, digital infrastructure, and AI-led automation, this partnership places MTL at the forefront of intelligent technology deployment.

About Graymatics India Private Limited

Graymatics India Private Limited is an AI-focused technology company specializing in video analytics, intelligent automation, and computer vision solutions designed to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence across industries.

About Marushika Technology Limited

Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) is a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering comprehensive solutions in IT infrastructure, smart solutions, telecom systems, power management, security, and surveillance. As a value-added distributor and authorized solution provider for multiple global and indigenous OEMs, MTL delivers customized, high-quality technology solutions that empower enterprises to transform and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape

