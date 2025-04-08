New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India has launched the updated Grand Vitara at Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Grand Vitara now offers 6 airbags as standard, along with new premium features.

"By making 6 airbags standard across all variants and adding new premium features, we are enhancing the value proposition of our flagship SUV while staying true to the core values that define our brand," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

"At Maruti Suzuki, we are always listening to our customers, and regularly refresh our product line-up in-sync with customer demand. The updated Grand Vitara reiterates our commitment to adapt to changing customer priorities, especially regarding safety and comfort," added Banerjee.

The Grand Vitara offers comprehensive safety for all occupants with 6 airbags offered as standard equipment across all models and variants, a company release said.

The standard safety suite for the Grand Vitara also includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) with Hill Hold Assist, Front and Rear Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), among others.

Backed by popular demand, the new Grand Vitara also introduces a variety of convenience and comfort features designed to enhance the ownership experience, the release said, adding that customers now have greater choice while opting for a sunroof in the Zeta and Alpha variants with the new Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants.

"The new Grand Vitara also introduces several features and updates to cater to evolving customer preferences, with an 8-way driver powered seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for 6AT variants, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lamps for better interior illumination and rear door sunshades for improved cabin comfort. The updated Grand Vitara also distinguishes itself with a set of new R17 precision cut alloy wheels."

All models of the updated Grand Vitara are now E20 fuel compliant. The updated Grand Vitara also boasts a host of premium features such as a 22.86cm (9") SmartPlay Pro+ entertainment system with wireless connectivity, head up display, 360 view camera, wireless charging dock, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Premium Sound System by Clarion and Suzuki Connect. (ANI)

