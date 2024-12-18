New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Transport Department, Government of Bihar, to automate five driving license test tracks in the State.

According to Maruti Suzuki, these tracks will be located in Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Purnia, and Saran. The MoA was signed in the presence of Sheela Kumari, Transport Minister of Bihar, and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal (IAS), Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Bihar.

Navin Kumar (IAS), State Transport Commissioner, Government of Bihar, and Tarun Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, Maruti Suzuki, also attended the signing ceremony.

The automation of these test tracks is part of Maruti Suzuki's ongoing commitment to improving road safety through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) will be used for both Two-wheeler (TW) and Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license tests.

The process aims to eliminate human intervention, ensuring a more comprehensive, efficient, and transparent evaluation of license applicants. With automated systems in place, the tests will be more standardized and aligned with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), with results generated automatically.

Sheela Kumari, Hon'ble Transport Minister of Bihar, lauded Maruti Suzuki's efforts in road safety.

She remarked, "One of their innovative initiatives, the Automated Driving Test Tracks, ensures that only skilled drivers get a driving license, making our roads safer for everyone. We successfully automated the driving test tracks in Aurangabad and Patna with them and have seen drivers coming better prepared for the license testing."

She added, "We are glad to partner with Maruti Suzuki once again to develop five more Automated Driving Test Tracks in Bihar. This collaboration will significantly contribute toward reducing road accidents and promoting responsible driving practices in our state of Bihar."

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, highlighted the company's long-standing partnership with the Bihar government, dating back to 2018 when they established the state's first Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) in Aurangabad.

He stated, "We thank the Government of Bihar for further entrusting us with this road safety project. Maruti Suzuki has been steadfast in its commitment to the 5 pillars of road safety - engineering, education, evaluation, enforcement, and emergency care."

He added, "Automated driving license testing is a vital component of the 'evaluation' process. Equipped with high-definition cameras and an integrated IT system, ADTTs guarantee a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent testing process ensuring that only skilled drivers are awarded licenses."

Maruti Suzuki's initiative is set to expand further. The company has already automated 27 driving test tracks across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Haryana.

With the addition of these five new tracks in Bihar, Maruti Suzuki aims to increase the total number of automated driving test tracks to 44 across India.

This is a step toward creating a safer driving environment by ensuring that drivers possess the necessary skills and knowledge before being awarded a driving license. (ANI)

