San Francisco, December 18: Salesforce, a US-based cloud software giant, announced its plans to hire 2,000 employees to sell its AI products. Recently, Salesforce unveiled its digital labour platform, Agentforce 2.0, to build a limitless workforce. The company said that the platform will work for employees and customers, allowing them to deliver precise answers and orchestrate actions in response to complex questions.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced hiring 2,000 people during a company event held on December 17, 2024. According to a report by Tech Crunch, the latest announcement from the cloud software company. The report highlighted that the announcement to hire 2,000 employees was double the one Marc Benioff shared last month, as reported by Bloomberg. WB Games Montreal Layoffs: After Rocksteady Layoffs, Warner Bros’s Canadian Subsidiary Cuts QA Staff Reportedly Due to Poor Reception of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Game.

Last month, Benioff announced that Salesforce would hire around 1,000 employees for its sales team, who will help the company sell its genAI products to clients. Bloomberg mentioned that the Salesforce hiring surge was witnessed as the company aimed to capitalise on the momentum of the new artificial intelligence products. It was after Agentforce was launched and received good feedback from customers.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that the company has already received around 9,000 referrals for the two thousand positions it announced. TechCrunch said that the "bulking up" was announced months before the company may release its next model, likely in February 2025. According to the report, Marc Benioff said in a podcast that he expected Salesforce to have more than a billion agents in the next 12 months. Bosch Layoffs: German Tech Company Announces To Cut 8,000 to 10,000 Roles, Puts Employees in ‘Absolute Unbearable’ Environment, Says Report.

Salesforce's massive hiring was announced amid the tech industry suffering from layoffs due to restructuring, automation, and severe competition. AI and generative AI have been on the rise this year as many companies announce their new products to compete against each other. Marc Benioff further said that he had never been more excited about anything at Salesforce than the genAI in his whole career.

