New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), a passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Tuesday, said that the company will present a blueprint of its efforts to develop an electric ecosystem in the country called 'e For Me'.

The automobile company will present the 'e For Me' blueprint during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show 2025 scheduled in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Also Read | Apple Fires 185 Employees Including Indians for Salary Fraud by Misusing Charity Clause: Report.

The automobile stated that it is "vigorously engaged in establishing an extensive ecosystem to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles" and ensure a hassle-free EV ownership experience, the company stated in its exchange filing.

The company added that this strategic vision embodies a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates state-of-the-art electric vehicles, pioneering technology, and a robust charging infrastructure.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal-Tibet Border: Mount Qomolangma Scenic Area Closed After 7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Dingri County.

Apart from the announcements of establishing an extensive ecosystem, the company announced that its e-VITARA marks the beginning of a new chapter and underlines our commitment to develop electric vehicles that are specifically designed for Indian customers.

Elaborating on the vision, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Our 'e For Me' vision represents a defining moment in India's electric mobility transformation. While Maruti Suzuki has been India's trusted mobility partner for over four decades, today, we are introducing a revolutionary approach to electric mobility that puts the customer at the core."

He stated that the strategy goes beyond just launching electric vehicles, adding that it is about creating an entire ecosystem that makes the transition to electric mobility natural and seamless for every Indian.

"We are excited to showcase the complete dimension of 'e For Me' at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where visitors will experience first-hand how we are reimagining the future of mobility in India," he stated.

The company will also unveil eBorn SUV - e VITARA in the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show, as an affirmation of India's escalating stature within the international automotive domain.

The company's showcase will be spread across a 3,300 m2 pavilion located at Hall No. 5, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The attendees will be immersed in an extensive showcase that reflects Maruti Suzuki's dedication to sustainable mobility, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to ecological responsibility, the company added.

The display will present a wide array of lifestyle concept vehicles, headlined by the eBorn SUV - e VITARA, and will include celebrated models such as the Dzire, Swift, Invicto, Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Brezza.

The company added that the lineups exemplify the company's holistic approach to offering contemporary mobility solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)