New Delhi, January 7: Apple has reportedly fired 185 employees, including several Indians, after uncovering a salary fraud linked to misuse of the company’s charity clause. The employees allegedly exploited a programme that allows donations to charitable organisations using it to gain financial benefits. The incident reportedly took place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

As per a report of Firstpost, Apple has fired 185 employees for salary fraud. As per multiple reports, Apple fired its employees at its headquarters in Cupertino after finding that these employees indulged in monetary fraud to boost their compensation. According to reports, among the employees who were fired, six have been identified by authorities in the Bay Area, and warrants have been issued for their arrest. However, none of these six individuals are Indian. US Layoffs 2025: Job Cuts Coming to United States This Year As Companies Adjust Their Workforce to Prepare for Market Shifts, Says Report.

Reports also indicate that many of the fired employees are of Indian origin. They are reportedly accused of misusing certain Telugu charity organisations in the US to engage in fraud activities. Apple has not released an official statement regarding the situation. Multiple reports indicate that the district attorney's office in Los Angeles, reports that Apple has terminated several employees from its Bay Area offices due to the misuse of its Matching Grants programme.

Employees reportedly donated funds to nonprofits, which were subsequently matched by Apple. However, it is alleged that these nonprofits returned the original donations back to the employees, which allegedly enabled them to keep Apple's matching contributions. If these claims are accurate, it could breach US tax laws, as the employees' false claims might constitute tax fraud. Boston Dynamics Layoffs: US-Based Robotics Company Cuts 5% of Workforce Amid Cash Flow Challenges, Faces Intensified Competition Ahead, Says Report.

Multiple reports indicate that many of the fired employees are of Indian origin, with some allegedly linked to Telugu community organisations in the US. However, the detail has not been confirmed by authorities.

