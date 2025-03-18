PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18: A remarkable journey of vision, passion, and relentless determination reached another milestone as Marwah Studios celebrated its 34th Foundation Day at Noida Film City. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, reflected on the extraordinary challenges and triumphs that shaped this global institution in the media and entertainment industry.

Also Read | IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar, Top Five Players From Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

"Ups and downs are an inevitable part of life. Establishing Noida Film City and Marwah Studios was a daunting task at a time when the concept of a cinematic hub was nonexistent in this region. Creating an ecosystem, cultivating a culture of cinema, educating aspiring professionals, and sustaining momentum over the years seemed like an uphill battle," expressed Dr Sandeep Marwah. Despite all odds, Dr. Marwah's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the media and entertainment sector in India led to the creation of a powerhouse that today stands tall as a global benchmark for creativity, innovation, and education.

"It was my passion to contribute something extraordinary to my country in the realm of media and entertainment that gave me the energy to push forward. Today, as we complete 34 glorious years, Marwah Studios is a name synonymous with excellence and perseverance," he added.

Also Read | When Is Papmochani Ekadashi 2025? Know Date, Tithi Timings, Parana Time and Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a nine-time world record holder, is a beacon of inspiration for millions. His leadership has propelled Marwah Studios to become the most decorated institution in India, and he has been honored with over 1,500 prestigious awards. His vast contributions span 127 national and international organizations, earning him a place as a case study in 27 countries worldwide.

Marwah Studios is a Powerhouse of Creativity and Impact Under Dr. Marwah's leadership, Marwah Studios has achieved unparalleled milestones: 4,500 television programs across 50 channels, 125 feature films in 8 languages, 5,000 training films and 3,600 short films, 75 diverse media and entertainment courses with 36,000 students from 145 countries, 8,500 grand-scale events spanning all genres, 3 million visitors from 156 countries through film and culture tourism

As Marwah Studios completes its 34th year of excellence, messages of appreciation and congratulations have been pouring in from around the world. "I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every individual who has supported us on this incredible journey. Your encouragement, trust, and belief in our mission have been our greatest strength," expressed Dr. Marwah.

With an indomitable spirit and an unrelenting commitment to excellence, Marwah Studios continues to shape the future of the media and entertainment industry, cementing its legacy as a global hub of innovation, talent, and cinematic brilliance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)