New Delhi [India], November 26: Masters' Union, one of India's leading business and technology schools released its audited Placement Report for the Post Graduate Programme in Technology & Business Management (PGPTBM) Cohort of 2025, reporting its strongest outcomes to date. The highest annual compensation touched INR 1.28 crore, with 4 students breaching the INR 1 crore annual compensation mark. The cohort's INR 33.39 LPA average (median of INR 27.78 LPA) places Masters' Union among the highest across Tier-1 Indian business schools this year with the school also securing 30 international offers, exceeding the combined international offer count at Top IIMs.

Students received 1.42 offers on average, reflecting strong hiring momentum across sectors. The top quartile of the cohort reported an average of INR 54.80 LPA, underscoring depth in compensation outcomes. A total of 64 campus drives were conducted this year, with 55 new recruiters - including Meta, Careem, DP World, Sirius International Holdings, Citibank, Flipkart, Mobikwik, Abdul Latif Jameel, IndusInd Bank, KPMG India, Reliance Infrastructure, Alvarez & Marsal, Accenture, and Kotak, extending offers to Masters' Union students.

This year also marked a significant expansion in global hiring. The 30 international offers spanned the USA, Canada, UAE, and KSA, with an international average of INR 64 LPA. Recruiters included Meta (US), Commvault (US), Careem (UAE), DP World (Dubai), Sirius Holdings International (Abu Dhabi), and Abdul Latif Jameel (Saudi Arabia), alongside multinational groups in mobility, fintech and logistics. The school's first overseas campus drive at Sirius Holdings International in Abu Dhabi deepened access to roles across the Gulf region.

On the domestic front, compensation outcomes remained strong, with a domestic average of INR 30.72 LPA, indicating consistency across roles and sectors. Hiring spanned consulting, product management, banking and financial services, consumer tech, venture capital, and Founder's Office positions across high-growth companies. A total of 23 students stepped into strategic leadership-track roles across Founder's Office, Chief of Staff, and Entrepreneur-in-Residence portfolios, including 11 placed as Chief of Staff. More than 90% of students accepted full-time offers before the penultimate term, highlighting early and sustained recruiter demand.

Manoj Kohli, Chairman to the Board at Masters' Union, said: "For a five-year-old business school to surpass institutions like IIM Ahmedabad in key employment outcomes, especially global placement opportunities, is a signal of a structural shift in how industry perceives talent. This year, the number of international offers generated even surpassed those of IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta combined, a milestone that reflects the confidence global employers place in our model. Our practitioner-led approach enables students to build, experiment, and solve real problems. This year's results from the INR 1.28 crore annual compensation to unprecedented international mobility and entrepreneurial outcomes reinforce that India is ready for a new kind of B-school, one built for the future of work."

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters' Union, said: "This year, Masters' Union has continued to raise the bar, securing memberships in AACSB, EFMD Global and the BSIS Label, and expanding our venture ecosystem alongside our global footprint. Our students stepped into some of the most strategic roles in India and abroad, from Founder's Office to Chief of Staff. Quick Commerce companies alone extended 39 offers, while dropshipping revenues crossed INR 3.38 crore. As we look ahead, our ambition is clear: attract more AI-focused companies, enable 30% of our students to become job creators, and position Masters' Union among the Top 10 global B-schools by 2030."

Abhishek Kaul, Director, Masters' Union, added: "Our global presence reached new heights this year, with 30 international offers across key economic corridors including the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The highest annual compensation touched INR 1.28 crore, marking one of the strongest results in our institution's history. What excites us most is the quality of opportunities our students are stepping into leadership-track roles in strategy, AI, digital transformation, and venture building across global hubs. These outcomes reaffirm our commitment to shaping business-ready talent for a rapidly evolving world economy."

Entrepreneurship remained a core pillar of the Masters' Union experience this year, with 35+ students launching their own startups. Supported by the Masters' Union Investment Fund, ventures received INR 1.36 crore in grants, achieved INR 4.32 crore in projected annualised recurring revenue, and delivered an impressive 7.3 capital efficiency. With 4,500+ personalised mentorship hours and student ventures reaching the advanced stages of Shark Tank India, including finalist pitches, the entrepreneurial ecosystem continued to gain momentum. Notable grant-backed ventures included Cryptique, Obvious AI, Mom's Mixes, Monarque, BanaRoma, Guardex, Saaha India, Spawn Right, Flourish, Pixel School of Fashion, AKARA, Truebrands India, NutriZen (Yango) and Bambaii Foods.

