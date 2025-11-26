Mumbai, November 26: The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch around February 2026, later than previous launches which were held in January. Ahead of the launch, several leaks have surfaced on social media. Some suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 may prioritise Bixby over Gemini AI, while others claim the Galaxy S26 Ultra variant will feature certain design changes.

The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, although some reports suggest that the entry-level model could come with Samsung’s self-developed Exynos 2600 chipset. According to a report published by ABP Live, Samsung could finally give Bixby its biggest update yet. Apple vs Samsung: Tech Giant To Surpass South Korean Rival in Global Shipments for 1st Time in 14 Years, Performs Strong in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Coming With Upgraded Bixby

The report highlighted an X post by a user called “Semi-retired-in”, who stated: “Confirmed: Bixby will have Perplexity integrated into it. Basic tasks will be handled by Bixby while complicated, more thinking tasks will be backed by Perplexity. Just like how ChatGPT x Apple Intelligence works. Debut during the S26 series Unpacked very likely.” The post, published on November 24, 2025, had 21,000 impressions and 14 replies as of November 26.

If true, the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup could restore Bixby’s relevance, which had been overshadowed by Google Assistant and Alexa. Some users reportedly viewed Bixby merely as a button they accidentally pressed. Samsung’s Galaxy AI system relied on Google’s Gemini AI chatbot, which pushed Bixby further out of focus. Microsoft Copilot Leaving WhatsApp: Microsoft AI-Powered Assistant Will Soon End Support As Meta-Owned Platform Updates Policies for LLM Chatbots.

The report also suggested that Samsung was reportedly in discussions with Perplexity and may invest in the company. This could bring a powerful large-language model (LLM) to future Samsung Galaxy devices. If the integration succeeds, Samsung users may gain access to multiple AI agents rather than just one on the Galaxy S26 series and other compatible devices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Live ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

