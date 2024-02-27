NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 27: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing gender diversity and fostering talent in India's technology landscape, MathCo, a global leader in Enterprise AI and Analytics, has awarded two promising female students with the "AGBA-MathCo AI and Analytics Scholar Award". Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, along with notable dignitaries, felicitated these scholars at the esteemed 14th Aegis Graham Bell Awards National Talent Hunt Scholarship ceremony supported by Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India and Telecom Centres of Excellence India on 21st February 2024, in New Delhi. The Honorable Minister was joined by distinguished guests including Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, EC NAAC, and NBA; Dr Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean of Aegis School of Data Science; Bhupesh Daheria, Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards; Prajwal R, Partner and CFO at MathCo; and Snehamoy Mukherjee, Partner at MathCo.

This scholarship is part of the Aegis Graham Bell Award National Talent Hunt, dedicated to identifying, recognizing, and nurturing through education young talent across India with the potential to become technology leaders in AI, Data Science, Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL), and Analytics. MathCo's commitment to this cause is demonstrated by its pledge of complete scholarships, aimed at empowering these students in their academic pursuits and propelling their careers to new heights.

Nitin Gadkari awarded AGBA National Talent scholarships to additional 28 exceptional students for the Post Graduate Programs (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics, and AI at the esteemed Aegis School of Data Science. These scholarships are aimed to provide a robust theoretical and practical skill foundation, equipping these young talents to address real-world problems, launch their own startups, or collaborate with companies developing AI solutions, thus leading India forward in these essential fields. This initiative underscores a commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence in these critical domains, preparing the ground for future industry leaders.

Details of the Awardees:

* Bindu Sri Bodavula from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Andhra Pradesh * Naga Sravya Padmanabhuni from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Andhra Pradesh

Sayandeb Banerjee, CEO and co-founder at MathCo, said, "One of our core values at MathCo is Individuals Matter. We are committed to empowering passionate individuals with the hunger to achieve. By sponsoring these talented female students in their pursuit of advanced education in AI and Analytics, we are not only investing in their future but also in the future of our industry and society as a whole. We extend our congratulations and best wishes for their success."

"MathCo's commitment to advancing girl child education is commendable. Through mentorship from MathCo, these young girls will acquire the skills needed to soar to new heights. We are grateful to MathCo for championing this cause and supporting our AGBA National Talent Hunt initiative, also thankful to Minister Nitin Gadkari and other dignitaries," said Bhupesh Daheria, Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards.

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo's full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo's numerous accolades include recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group's Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

Founded in 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel, the Aegis School of Data Science aims to develop cross-functional technology leaders, grounded in the three pillars of education, innovation, and recognition. In partnership with IBM in 2015, Aegis launched India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics, Big Data, and AI, establishing itself as a premier institute for higher education and applied AI and data science skills. Committed to using AI and Data Science for social good and education, Aegis has initiated projects like Khozo to combat child trafficking, identifying skill and job gaps with AI, and developed auto-evaluation for coding problems with personalized feedback.

For more information, visit www.aegis.edu.in and www.bellaward.com.

