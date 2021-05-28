New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) on Friday reported 141 per cent growth in the profit after tax of Rs 109 crore in the January to March quarter from Rs 45 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Operating EBITDA rose to Rs 263 crore versus Rs 156 crore in Q4 last year and Rs 253 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY21). This is the highest ever quarterly EBITDA achieved by the network.

The network also reported significant improvement in operating EBITDA margin which stood at 24.1 per cent for Q4 FY21, up from 15.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY20. The EBITDA margin for previous quarter was 23.2 per cent.

Gross revenues rose to Rs 1,159 crore during the fourth quarter, reflecting a growth of 5 per cent year-on-year and at similar level quarter-on-quarter.

MHIL said the financial performance improved over trailing quarter despite complete reinstatement of Covid-19 related transitory cost cuts and lower occupancies due to decline in infection cases leading to underutilisation of Covid-19 reserved beds and farmer agitation in the early part of Q4.

The impacted upcountry non-Covid admissions. Margin expansion was driven by an increase in OPD footfalls, normalisation of IPD admissions in non-Covid specialties and improvement in surgical-medical mix. All these factors also contributed to increase in average revenue per occupied bed.

For the full year (FY21), gross revenue de-grew by 12 per cent and stood at Rs 3,861 crore. Lower revenues were attributed to the countrywide lockdown and the state of pandemic in H1 FY21, which saw a drop in revenue by 29 per cent year-on-year.

Despite lower revenues, the network operating EBIDTA grew by 8 per cent and stood at Rs 636 crore.

The company's net debt (including put option liabilities) improved significantly. On March 31, it stood at Rs 544 crore as against Rs 1,867 crore on December 31 last year.

Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, said with ample room to scale up existing occupancies and improved international revenue share post abatement of the second surge of Covid-19, Q4 results in a way indicate the trajectory network is geared for in terms of future performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)