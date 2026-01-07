Taipei [Taiwan], January 7 (ANI): MediaTek Inc., one of Taiwan's leading smartphone IC designer, unveiled the advanced Filogic 8000 family Wi-Fi 8 chipset at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

The report noted that MediaTek said the new Wi-Fi 8 platform will be used across a range of products, including broadband gateways and enterprise access points. Client solutions, such as smartphones, notebook computers, tablet computers, TVs, streaming devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, were also part of the platform.

MediaTek assured that the new technology will deliver high reliability in communications devices, enabling a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI)- driven products and applications.

For MediaTek, reliable Wi-Fi performance is key to ensuring seamless connectivity. As more connected devices are launched, the wireless environment has become crowded and prone to interference, leading to unstable connections and slow response times.

"We are pioneering the delivery of Wi-Fi 8 across a wide range of applications, including gateways and client solutions," the report quoted Alan Hsu (Xu Hao Jun ), Mediatek's Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Connectivity Business Unit.

"Through our demonstrations at CES, we are showcasing our commitment to advancing next-generation wireless technologies and reinforcing our leadership in the current Wi-Fi generation," the report quoted Hsu.

MediaTek said that the sample of the new product is expected to reach its customers later this year. With the Filogic 8000 chipset, the company is targeting flagship and high-end devices equipped with Wi-Fi technology.

"According to MediaTek, the future customers of the new chipset include Taiwan's PC brands Asustek Computer Inc. and Acer Inc., their American counterpart HP, Japan-based computer peripheral supplier Buffalo Inc., Taiwanese broadband access supplier Arcadyan Technology Corp. and AI server maker and iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.," the report said. (ANI)

