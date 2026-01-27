PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Marking the 77th Republic Day with a call for national health unity, Eris Lifesciences hosted the One India Conclave to address the growing crisis of hypertension in the country. The event served as the official platform for the launch of India's First Hypertension Anthem - a symbolic and professional pledge taken by the medical fraternity to standardize clinical practices. Broadcasted nationwide on 26 January, the initiative positions hypertension management as a national service, moving beyond individual clinic walls to create a synchronized, doctor-led mission under the banner of 'One India. One Device'.

The Hypertension Anthem serves as a shared professional bond for the Indian medical fraternity, capturing the spirit of clinical duty and collective action. This anthem was built by clinicians, for clinicians, capturing the weight of their daily commitment to patients. It bridges the gap between different specialties and regions, turning a routine clinical task into a shared national mission. The initiative is aimed towards bringing healthcare providers together to adopt standardized, validated measurement protocols. This will ensure that no matter where a patient is - from a small clinic to a large hospital - their diagnosis is based on a reliable and consistent standard of care.

The burden of hypertension in India represents a critical public health challenge that demands immediate attention. It is estimated that nearly one in three adults in India has hypertension, yet a concerning gap persists in treatment as only about 17% of them have their blood pressure under control. [1]As a leading modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), hypertension contributes substantially to the rising instances of heart attacks and strokes nationwide.[2]

Effectively managing this silent epidemic requires a focus on early detection through accurate, standardized measurement and adherence to long-term clinical protocols to prevent life-threatening complications.

Reflecting on the mission, Mr. Amit Bakshi, Chairman of Eris Lifesciences, stated: "India is entering a transformative decade in healthcare, driven by stronger infrastructure, policy support, and innovation. He emphasised that sustainable progress depends on strengthening primary care and described 'One India, One Device' initiative is a simple but meaningful step not only to improve the accuracy of blood pressure measurement, but to build a unified community of doctors across India committed to validated, right practices for long-term patient benefit. We are grateful to the medical community for supporting this vision and remain committed to strengthening patient care through scientific rigour and empathy."

The One India Conclave featured deep-dive discussions with esteemed cardiologist from the medical faculty, including Dr. J P S Sawhney (New Delhi), Dr. Tiny Nair (Thiruvananthapuram), and Dr. Thomas Alexander (Coimbatore). Each speaker underscored the need for the medical community to unite, emphasizing that collective adoption and aligned practices are critical to strengthening and standardizing hypertension care outcomes.

The proceedings, moderated by Mr. Murari Ranganathan, highlighted that standardizing BP measurement is no longer a choice but a necessity for the nation's cardiovascular security. This anthem is not intended as a culmination, but as a catalyst--marking the start of a shared commitment where every blood pressure measurement holds significance and every reading truly counts.

