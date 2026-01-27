Mumbai, January 27: A celebratory atmosphere turned into a tragedy in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Monday, January 26, after a three-year-old girl lost her life when a heavy loudspeaker, installed for Republic Day festivities, collapsed on her. The incident occurred during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in the Ambedkar Nagar locality of Tagore Nagar. Disturbing CCTV video of the accident has since surfaced, showing the child playing moments before the massive equipment toppled directly onto her.

The victim, identified as Jahnvi Solkar, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by residents who witnessed the collapse. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival, citing severe head injuries and internal trauma. The Vikhroli Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence and are currently investigating the sequence of events that led to the fatal lapse in safety. Dharashiv Police Officer Dies of Heart Attack While on Republic Day 2026 Duty, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Tragedy on Republic Day 2026 in Mumbai's Vikhroli

📍Vikhroli, Mumbai, Maharashtra: A loudspeaker installed for Republic Day celebrations collapsed after its wire was accidentally pulled by a man carrying rugs. Speaker fell on a 3-year-old girl; she was rushed to hospital but declared d*ad on arrival. pic.twitter.com/CHkZrfRtDK — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) January 27, 2026

Minor Girl Killed After Republic Day Loudspeaker Collapses in Mumbai

The 40-second CCTV clip provides a chilling look at how the accident unfolded. The video shows a scrap dealer carrying a large bag of rags on his head, walking through the narrow lane where the speakers were mounted on stands. As he passed, his bag allegedly got entangled in the wires connected to the sound system.

The tension on the wire caused the heavy speaker to lose its balance and fall. Tragically, the three-year-old was running just behind the man and was trapped directly underneath the falling unit. While the man continued walking, seemingly unaware of the immediate impact, bystanders rushed to lift the speaker and rescue the child. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: School Students Served Republic Day 2026 Feast on Waste Paper Scraps in Maihar, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

The Vikhroli police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing death by negligence. The case has been filed against the event organiser, identified as Vinod Parmar, and the scrap dealer, Sayyad Guran.

According to Senior Inspector Chandrakant Naikwadi, the organizers had placed the heavy speakers on the ground this year rather than mounting them securely at a height. "We are investigating whether proper safety permissions were taken and why the wires were left exposed in a high-footfall residential lane," the officer stated. Both accused have been issued notices to join the ongoing probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Mazha), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

