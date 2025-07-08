Business News | Meet the First Alcohol-Free Deo Mist in India Tailored for Teen Skin by Tikitoro

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: Tikitoro, a trusted pioneer in personal care for kids (4-10 yrs) and teens (11 - 16 years), is proud to launch its newest innovation--Tikitoro Teens Deo Mist Aqua, a skin-smart deodorant spray crafted especially for growing teens. While sweat is totally natural, body odour often comes from bacterial build-up--and simply covering it with perfume or harsh deodorants doesn't help. In fact, many conventional deos are packed with alcohol, aluminium, and silicones that irritate skin and throw off its balance. What's more, repeatedly rubbing a deo stick onto the skin--especially post-sweat--can actually transfer bacteria, sweat, and skin cells back onto the product. Over time, this creates a microscopic playground for microbes to grow, making the stick far less hygienic than you'd think. Not to mention, it isn't the cleanest or most skin-friendly way to stay fresh.

That's why Tikitoro created something better. The Teens Deo Mist is a 100% water-based, non-aerosol spray that offers up to 8 hours of effective odour protection--Free from Endocrine Disruptors. No alcohol. No aluminium. No silicones. Just a clean mist that's quick-drying, easy to use, and designed with teen comfort in mind. Aerosol sprays often contain propellants like propane and butane, which can be contaminated with benzene. They also produce extremely fine particles that may pose inhalation risks. To avoid this, we've chosen a non-aerosol gas spray format.

What makes this deo different is what's inside. Powered by microbiome-balancing technology, it doesn't just mask odour--it targets the bacteria that causes it while supporting the skin's natural ecosystem. The result? Fresh, happy underarms that feel healthy too.

Enriched with a thoughtful blend of skin-calming ingredients like Centella Asiatica, Aloe vera & White Turmeric, this mist goes beyond deodorising. It hydrates and soothes sensitive skin--even post-shave or after a long, active day. With an allergen-free fragrance that's gentle and non-overpowering, teens can enjoy all-day freshness without the sting, stickiness, or chalky residue.

Whether it's morning classes, sports, or a late-night hangout, this deo mist is your teen's new daily essential. Just a quick spray--no mess, no stress. No rubbing, no rolling--just spray and slay.

This launch reflects Tikitoro's ongoing mission: to bring clean, effective, and age-appropriate personal care that kids & teens can trust--and actually enjoy using. Because real confidence begins with feeling fresh, safe, and comfortable in your own skin.

For more information, visit www.tikitoro.com or follow @Tikitoro on social media.

