New Delhi, July 9: Samsung has announced its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, scheduled for July 9 in Brooklyn, New York. At the event, Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones. Teasers shared on social media hint at the launch of two foldable devices, likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company is also expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series alongside these devices.

At the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the company is expected to reveal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price, specifications and features. The smartphone is likely to feature design enhancements, with a slimmer profile and improved performance. Interested viewers in India can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event live streaming on YouTube on July 9 at 7:30 PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might measure 8.9mm when folded and may measure 4.2mm when unfolded. Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely weigh around 216 gm. The Z Fold 7 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch external display along with an 8-inch internal display. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may include a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The foldable smartphone could come with a 200MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come with a 6.9-inch internal foldable display and a 4.1-inch cover screen. The Z Flip 7 could be either powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or the Exynos 2500. The foldable smartphone is likely to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera may include a 50MP primary sensor. It is also expected to be equipped with a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price (Expected)

As per reports, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India is expected to start at around INR 1,69,990. The foldable flagship is likely to launch alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumoured to launch in India with a starting price of around INR 98,990.

